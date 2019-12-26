It’s the Year of the Rat! AYANA Hotels in Bali Celebrate Chinese New Year What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Still in the spirit of the festive holidays, AYANA Hotels in Bali has announced its vibrant festive programme to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Red Party at Rock Bar, BALI



Featuring wonderful dining experiences and celebrations, this Chinese New Year at AYANA Hotels in Bali has been carefully curated to inspire good fortune and boundless blessings for all of 2020.

Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant

Launching the festivities, Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant has prepared a meticulously crafted set menu during Chinese New Year’s Eve, followed by a traditional ‘yu-sheng’ toasts, a Cantonese-style prosperity toss. Be sure to catch the Lion Dance performance on Chinese New Year Day.

Kampoeng Bali

Also on Chinese New Year’s Eve, indulge in a delectable spread of traditional Balinese buffet and signature Chinese menu fusion at Kampoeng Bali. Closing off the fabulous night will be a Lion Dance performance as well as crackling firecrackers.

To’ge Restaurant

Padi Restaurant

From 15 January – 9 February 2020, revel in the art of noodle at To’ge Restaurant and delight in the best recipes from all over Asia. A perfect choice for lunch or dinner, you can enjoy a special price when bundled with the beverage package.

Savour the exotic flavours from across the archipelago at Padi Restaurant and feast on a sumptuous buffet, featuring the best of ‘Asian Spice’ on Chinese New Year Day along with Chinese New Year traditions.

The resort invites you to start a new Chinese New Year tradition and attend their annual Red Party at the celebrated Rock Bar, BALI venue, featuring a diverse blend of the traditional and contemporary as well as a thrilling Lion Dance performance.

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without some self-love and pampering. From 15 January – 15 February 2020, enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments at the Thermes Marins Bali Spa and leave your holiday feeling revitalised and ready for the year ahead.

