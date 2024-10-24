Celebrate Diwali in Bali at Karma Kandara: Lights, Hopes and Festive Flavours

Experience a magical celebration of Diwali in Bali, the Hindu festival of lights, at Karma Kandara on Thursday, 31 October 2024. This auspicious day will be brought to life at the resort’s iconic Temple Lounge with a specially prepared Diwali Dinner 2024.

Where better to celebrate the festival of lights than under starry skies, overlooking the Indian Ocean? Temple Lounge, the luxury resort’s open-air venue high above the cliffs of Uluwatu, is hosting a special event just for the occasion, featuring a Diwali menu prepared by Chef Jeevraj.

The menu, available from 6pm to 9pm, is a vibrant journey through rich Indian flavours, including an Indian Salad Bar and Palak Papdi Chat, fragrant main courses, including Paneer Lababdar, Mushroom Matar, Maa Ki Dal, and aromatic Jeera Onion Pulao complemented by fresh Paratha and Poori. The feast concludes with traditional Lauki Ka Halwa for dessert.

Temple Lounge will be transformed to create an authentic atmosphere for Diwali in Bali, with shimmering lanterns placed around this chic terrace setting under the night sky.

Dinner is priced at IDR 600,000++ per person.

For bookings and reservations: +62 811 3810 7130 (WA) or fbadmin@karmakandara.com

Temple Lounge

at Karma Kandara Resort, Ungasan

@karma.kandara.bali

karmakandara.com