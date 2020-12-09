Celebrate Christmas Day with a Family Brunch at KU DE TA

This Christmas Day, KU DE TA welcomes you and your family to celebrate the season with a lavish feast, cocktails and a whole lotta festive fun.

Christmas is right around the corner and what better way to spend the festive occasion than with your family or friends; eating, drinking and making merry. On Friday, 25 December 2020, from 11am onwards, KU DE TA invites you to feast along the iconic Seminyak beachfront.

On the menu at KU DE TA is a multi-course lunch featuring nostalgic flavours. The palate teasing Table Snacks include Chestnut and Cranberry Spanakopita, Beetroot Falafel, Hummus and Golden Dhukka, Smoked Potato and Pine Nut Croquettes, and Mint Tea & Raisin Puree, before continuing to the appetiser featuring Dry-aged Succulent Turkey Roulade with “stuffing” cromesquis, buttermilk gel and pickled beets.

Next are the palate cleansers, with the Entremets featuring pomegranate, champagne and myrrh, before moving on to the mains, which is Overnight Lamb Shoulder with pistachio and pine nut crust, 3 root pavé, rosemary soubise torched asparagus and red wine pan jus. Closing off the delicious lunch with something sweet, the dessert served will be Warm Ginger Pudding with cranberry gelato, candied ginger, and cinnamon twist cookie. The Friandise features Christmas Mince Pies & Ron Zacapa Custard.



The Family Brunch is priced at IDR 850,000 for adults and IDR 300,000 for kids.







Following the brunch, unwind at this legendary beach club as you soak in the fresh ocean breeze and indulge in a refreshing cocktail or two, whilst the little ones are busy with the fun activities offered and anticipate the much-awaited visit from Santa.

Cherish the festive Christmas spirit and groove to the live entertainment from 4pm onwards featuring the sultry sound from Paper Heart Burns that will serenade you towards a magical Christmas sunset.







For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 736 969 or email [email protected]

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

[email protected]

kudeta.com

