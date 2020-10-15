Cascades Sunday Barbecue Brunch Fires Up in Ubud

Cascades restaurant at the Viceroy Bali in Ubud recently reopened its doors again, welcoming diners with ‘”Valley Views and Gourmet Dishes”. Alongside their opening, the restaurant and bar has launched not only a unique Sunday brunch, but also a pool package for those looking to swim, sip and savour.

Sunday Barbecue Brunch





Cascades becomes a carnivore’s dream come true every Sunday as they fire up the barbecue and put some heavy duty meats to the flame! A medley of steaks, premium sausages, fish, shrimp, lamb chops and even Balinese ‘urutan’ are put on the coals and barbecued to perfection.

Held every Sunday from 11am to 3pm, the package includes a barbecue lunch, non-alcoholic drinks and access to the main pool at Viceroy Bali. There is also live music in the hotel’s gardens and free kids’ activities, including face painting and balloon animals.

The adult package is IDR 490,000++ and children under 12 years old will be charged half price at IDR 245,000++.

Make your bookings online here.

Pool Package

Guests who miss the lush green valley views at Cascades, can now enjoy the Valley of Kings by indulging in the Cascades Pool Package, available every Friday and Saturday.

The Pool Package includes a 30- minute reflexology treatment, a wonderful 3 course lunch menu, a non-alcoholic welcome drink, pool access with a towel and use of the hotel gym. Pool package is priced at IDR 380,000++ for adults and IDR 175,000++ for children under 12 years old.

Cascades Bali

Viceroy Bali, Jalan Lanyahan, Banjar Nagi, Ubud

+62 (361) 972111 |[email protected]

www.cascadesbali.com