Step Right Up to the Carnival New Year’s Eve Party at Above Eleven Bali What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Get excited as the carnival has just hit the island! Jimbaran rooftop hotspot, Above Eleven Bali, is celebrating the upcoming New Year with a fun and festive Carnival New Year’s Eve Party. Featuring a lavish dinner, followed by an explosive countdown party with special guest star, DJ Angger Dimas, this is a celebration not to be missed.

On Tuesday, 31 December 2019, get ready to dine, wine and have a good time at the Carnival New Year’s Eve Party. Above Eleven Bali invites guests to start the evening with a lavish five-course tasting menu with a glass of sparkling wine before heading to the exclusive New Year’s Eve party at Gramercy Park area featuring upbeat DJ performances.







The five-course dinner features Ceviche Amazonas (Seabass with bamboo shoot, leche de Tigre, banana puree, crispy sliced coconut in Peruvian chalaca) for appetizer, Palta Rellena (Roasted avocado with lettuces, grapes, pecan praline, tomato confit and yoghurt vinaigrette) for the entree, Canilla de Cordero 12 Hours, Ravioles de Camote (Smoked sweet potatoes filling with beef cheek stewed, parmesan cream and chilli oil) and Alfajores Peruanos (Peruvian cookies, dulce de leche, with coconut sorbet).

The dinner starts at 7pm – 10pm and is priced at IDR 1,020,000++/person, inclusive of the 5-course tasting menu and 1 glass of sparkling wine.







After dinner, head to the Gramercy Park area where the real party starts with rhythm and beats by Above Eleven Bali’s resident DJs, water percussions, Brazilian dancers and more. Put on your best festive attire and get a chance to win cool prizes for the Best Dress competition. Above Eleven Bali is collaborating with Samasta Lifestyle Village for an exclusive performance of internationally-renowned Indonesian DJ, Angger Dimas.

The party starts at 10pm onwards and is priced at IDR 300,000/person for single entry (inclusive of 3 beers or 2 cocktails and no seat), VIP table for 4 people at IDR 1,500,000 (inclusive of a jug of classic cocktails and 6 beers) and VIP sofa for 6 people at IDR 3,000,000 (inclusive of 1 bottle of regular spirit, mixers and sushi platter).

For more information or reservations please call +62 811 3860 402 or email [email protected]

Above Eleven Bali

Samasta Lifestyle Village – Lv. 8

Jalan Wanagiri No. 1, Jimbaran

+62 811 3860 402

[email protected]

http://bit.ly/2IHhZaJ

aboveeleven.com/bali