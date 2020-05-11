Cooking Caramelised Onion, Pear & Gorgonzola Tart with TWO Islands Wine Cook and Mix | Written By, Life on the Island |

This week’s ‘Cook & Mix’ features a special guest, James Kalleske, the winemaker extraordinaire from Hatten, TWO Islands and Dragonfly Wines. James cooks up a favourite dish of his: Caramelised Onion, Pear & Gorgonzola Tart, made with a splash of TWO Islands’ Pinot Grigio.

This is sweet and savoury tart, James explains, is similar to the French-style tartare tatin, or an upside-down tart; he pairs with the Pinot Grigio of TWO Islands because it is crisp, meaning it balances the sweetness of the tart.

Hattens and TWO Islands’ all wine varieties are available for delivery! Check their full range and prices here.

Ingredients

• 1 large glass – TWO Islands Pinot Grigio

• 100gr – Gorgonzola Piccante Cheese

• Puff Pastry

• 100gr – Rocket Leaves

• 6 Onions (3 red, 3 regular)

• 2 Pears

• Juice of 1 Lemon

• 2 TBS Butter

• 1 TSP Salt

• 1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

• 1 Tbs Brown Sugar

• 2 Tbs Olive Oil

• 3 pcs Bay Leaves

• 1 Tsp Dried Thyme

Method (Best to watch the video)

• Slice the onions into 2mm rings & heat a pan over medium-low heat

• Add the butter and olive oil, then add the sliced onions, salt, black pepper, bay leaves, thyme, brown sugar and Pinot Grigio.

• Cook for 25 minutes over low heat with the lid on until the onions are soft and caramelised.

• Remove pan from heat, remove bay leaves from pan, and stir in juice of half a lemon.

• Cut the puff pastry based on the size of the pan that you will use to bake the tart.

• Brush the tart pan with butter.

• Cut the pears into 4mm thick slices and place in the bottom of the tart pan.

• Place the caramelised onion on top of the pears, then place the puff pastry on top to seal the tart.

• Make 5 holes through the pastry using a sharp knife.

• Bake the tart for 35-40 minutes at 180 Degrees Celcius.

• Leave the tart to cool for 5 minutes then tip upside down onto a plate so that pastry becomes the base.



Topping:

• Heat up a pan, add walnuts and 2 tbsp white sugar to candy.

• Prepare rocket leaces by mixing with juice of half a lemon and a little olive oil.

• Cut gorgonzola into small dices

• Mix the candied walnuts, rocket leaves and gorgonzola together

• Place on top of the tart

• Enjoy with a glass of TWO Islands Pinot Grigio!

New Recipe Every Week!

Subscribe to ‘Home Life’, a Monday mailing list with new recipes, movies to watch, workouts to try, musical inspiration, our brand new podcast and more.