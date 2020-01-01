Candra Metu : Appreciation Event For Bali’s Legendary Dancer

Ni Ketut Arini is one of Bali’s living dance legends. For over 60 years she has graced stages all over the world with her movements, perfecting the Balinese art form and mesmerising all that witness her. On Saturday, 25 January 2020, she will be honoured at a special appreciation event, Candra Metu.

Meaning ‘when the moon rises’, Candra Metu is a Balinese dance that is slowly fading away. It is Ni Ketut Arini, through the Warini Dance Foundation, that keeps the dance alive. At age 76 she continues to dance herself, but most importantly she teaches the younger generations, understanding the role of dance in Balinese culture. Thus, this event aims to raise awareness of Candra Metu, to symbolise preservation of important Balinese heritage. The appreciation event will be held in the ballroom of the Maya Sanur Resort and Spa, Bali, and will include a photo exhibition and photo book launch by Yan Palapa, who captured images of Ibu Arini in motion; a seated dinner in the ballroom; and most special of all, a performance by Ibu Arini herself, together with I Wayan Purwanto and the newer generation of Balinese dancers and gamelan players. ‘Candra Metu’ will be an evening to show appreciation to this dancer’s years of dedication – proceeds from the dinner, photo exhibition and book sales will go to the Warini Dance Foundation to continue the work of preserving Balinese culture through dance and music. Tickets to the event, inclusive of dinner and show, are priced at IDR 500.000 per person, available online, at Maya Sanur Resort & Spa, Bali or at Bali Trop Florist (+6281210011492).

Details and online tickets: www.townscript.com/e/candrametu .

Maya Sanur Resort & Spa, Bali

Jalan Danau Tamblingan, Sanur

+62 361 849 7800

www.mayaresorts.com