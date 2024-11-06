Buzo Seminyak will host an exciting culinary collaboration between Paul Bentley and Will Meyrick with the advent of NOM NOM Kitchen Takeover Volume V. On 8 November 2024, the dynamic duo of chefs will work to produce a dining experience like no other in Bali’s colorful culinary scene.

On one hand, as West Australia Good Food Guide’s Chef of the Year 2024, Paul Bentley famously reinvents traditional dishes with new spins at Casa, his Perth restaurant. By presenting reinterpretations of traditional Italian meals, Bentley demonstrates his expertise in merging tradition with innovation, earning himself a reputation for finesse.

On the other hand, Born in Portimão, Portugal, raised in Scotland, and having lived in Italy and Peru before residing in Bali, Will Meyrick is made of the diverse culinary traditions he has taken into himself – especially authentic Italian cuisine from his time there. A genuine globetrotter, Meyrick looks to leverage that amongst his wealth of experience, with unique transformations of humbly beloved Italian classics resulting in deeply rich yet fresh takes, as is his custom.

With the union of distinct yet diametrically similar chefs, NOM NOM Kitchen Takeover Volume V offers a golden chance to witness two creative masters at work. Buzo Seminyak is the only place where a remarkable cooking collaboration of tutti a tavola can be experienced first-hand, made up of Paul Bentley’s present-day spin on Italian cuisine and Will Meyrick’s menu of international inspirations.

Buzo Seminyak

Jl. Kayu Aya No.105, Seminyak

buzobali.com

@buzo.bali

