Buy 1 Get 1 Buffet Breakfast Deal at JEJATON Restaurant

They say all happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast and at JEJATON Restaurant, the all-day Indonesian dining destination at Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road, they aim to offer guests just that.

Offering a very tempting Buy 1 Get 1 Buffet Breakfast deal, JEJATON Restaurant aims to please guests with the ultimate breakfast indulgence that will leave them happy and satisfied. Serving from 7am – 11am, the buffet breakfast features a variety of continental food to eclectic Indonesian favourites, as well as the vibrant selection of local street food.

The Buy 1 Get 1 Buffet Breakfast is priced at IDR 150,000++

About JEJATON Restaurant





Open from 7am – 11pm, JEJATON Restaurant serves up a smorgasbord of Indonesian flavours with an eclectic array of savoury dishes from across the archipelago, including beloved local dishes from Bali, Bandung, Solo and Surabaya.

With a price range starting from IDR 35,000++ to 130,000++, indulge in some of their most-loved dishes such as Udang Gong, Sup Buntut, Calokok Bebek, andIkan Sambel Kecicang.

The restaurant also puts together a unique interactive activity for guests called the Sun Dance, every day at 12.30pm, where the staff invites guests to dance together in the pool area, in the likes of a flashmob. For entertainment, live acoustic music will serenade guests daily starting at 7pm.

About Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road

Located near the vibrant tourist centre of Kuta Beach, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road is the second Fairfield to open in Bali and the fourth in Indonesia. The hotel provides idyllic accommodation and services that highlight the warmth and simplicity of conveying a flawless experience for globetrotting travellers.

Offering a contemporary tropical setting, the hotel boasts 227 comfortable and sleekly designed guestrooms, curated to cater to every guests’ needs and comfort with LED TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and homey furnishings. Facilities include the all-day dining destination, JEJATON; the semi-open lobby lounge, Ja-Ba; the co-working space, Ni Wayan; 24-hour fitness centre; the expansive swimming pool; and meeting spaces.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 2099 100 or visit marriott.com/dpsfb

Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road

Jalan Merdeka Raya VII, Abianbase, Kuta, Badung

+62 361 2099 100

marriott.com/dpsfb