Brunch in Bali : Best Weekend Brunches Around the Island

When it comes to weekends in Bali, nothing tempts more than a long, leisurely brunch. With grand feasts followed by a sun-soaked lounge by the pool, a Bali-style brunch is hard to beat.

Bali’s Longest Brunch

Settle in, ladies and gentlemen, because this is going to be an experience. Sundara Bali’s signature ‘Bali’s Longest Brunch’ invites you for 6 hours of swimming, sipping and savouring on the Jimbaran beachfront.

Your Sunday brunch journey starts at 11am, when the sun is high in the sky, enticing you to start off with a cool dip in the 57-metre infinity pool looking out over Jimbaran Bay. This brunch experience is all about freshly prepared dishes, with a selection of unlimited tapas-style plates of different cuisines presented by different chefs. Relish in a mixture of Modern Australian, Indian, Balinese and Modern Asian cuisine, from three different menus: Entrees to Share, Hot Sharing Style and Dessert Creations. This brunch is perfect for those who love to take their time and luxuriate as they bite and sip with live music in the background. Families coming to Sundara can take advantage of the kids club as well, allowing parents to really kick back. Free flow beverage packages are available.

Sundara Bali – Jimbaran



sundarabali.com

A Barbecue Brunch

For many, Sundays are all about family and nothing says family days more than a barbecue brunch with the gang! Azul Beach Club, a gem along Legian Beach, presents their very own take on a Sunday barbecue for brunch.

A three-storey, all-bamboo structure, Azul Beach Club is difficult to miss on the Legian beachfront! Providing a truly tropical atmosphere, including specialty ‘Tiki’ cocktails’, this beach view venue is all about island living. On Sundays, they really pick things up, as their incredibly priced brunch invites you to enjoy all-you-can-eat smokehouse specials. For the meat-lovers out there, get ready to dig into a variety of fresh seafood, roasted lamb leg, garlic roasted beef rump, whole chickens, and BBQ baby pork ribs. Accompanying this menu of meat, are sides, vegetables, house salads and a la carte desserts. You can beat the heat mid-brunch with a quick dip in the Azul swimming pool (free access for brunch diners); Azul also organises food-focused activities for the children to keep them entertained. The barbecue keeps on grilling from 12pm to 4pm, but come 2pm Latin tunes chime in and a Salsa session takes place – you’re welcome to show off your moves too! This is accompanied by Azul’s ‘Where’s My Mojito’ for an extra saucy Sunday.

Azul Beach Club – Legian

azulbali.com

Brunch à la Francaise

Bringing all of the elegance of France into Bali, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s award-winning restaurant, CUCINA Osteria & Enoteca, presents a decadent array of dining delights for its signature Sunday brunch.

Variety wins at Cucina, where you can saunter your way around the seductive array of stations, including a steakhouse, seafood and grill section and Italian Osteria. From tender roast beef to freshly fired grilled prawns, the stations give you the best of land and sea. Yet, French delights take centre stage as a smorgasbord of charcuteries, cheeses and selection of toasty French pastries are presented. When finding your food becomes too much, your food can come to you as this Sunday brunch also features à la carte options fresh off the menu. Available every Sunday from 11am to 3pm, this decadent Sunday brunch includes premium beverage packages, access to the resort’s swimming pool and La Villa Des Enfants Kids Club, as well as a 20% on all SoSPA Treatments if you’re looking to indulge a little further after your feast. All brunch packages are free for accompanying kids under 12 years of age.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

sofitel.accorhotels.com/9078

Penguins Love a Bath

Right on the shore of the sparkling Pandawa Beach, passed the epic rock-cut cliffs, Roosterfish Beach Club invites you to their affectionately named Sunday brunch, ‘Penguins Love a Bath’, available from 11am to 4pm.

Roosterfish welcomes you into their bamboo, al-fresco home, where delicious smells waft out from the open-kitchen and travel out to their vast lawn area, swimming pool and swim-up bar. Offering a more casual atmosphere than other brunches on the island, a DJ plays throughout the day and their team have prepared various kids activities. When it comes to food, Roosterfish presents a semi-buffet style brunch. On their counters you’ll find generous helpings of artisan cold cuts and cheeses, selection of healthy salads, the freshest raw and seafood bar and a favourite is a whole avocado counter for those who can’t have a meal without Avo on Toast! Main courses and their ‘fun desserts’ are a la carte, where the kitchen will cook them up for you a la minute. After your meal, keep the fun going and enjoy some cocktails in the pool. The Roosterfish brunch is currently offering a 2-for-1 deal if you book through their website, or through ‘Chope’.

Roosterfish Beach Club – Pandawa

roosterfishbeachclub.com

Global Explorers Brunch

Pack your bags and get ready for an expedition, as The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa takes you on a food journey around the world with their Global Explorers Brunch every Sunday.

At Arwana Restaurant, you can choose to dine al-fresco close to the action, or by the beach where the sparkling white sand of Nusa Dua provides perfect views. The tantalising, international buffet spread sprawls throughout the venue, where you can explore the lavish selection of local seafood, premium meats, live cooking and barbecue sections, vegetarian and healthy delicacies and a counter reserved for an impressive array of desserts, including specially baked travel-themed cakes! A favourite for kids is when Chef Ridwan presents his Nitrogen Ice Cream performance. From 12pm – 3pm, eat your way around the world as a live saxophonist and funky DJ create a lively atmosphere; the ‘little explorers’ will be entertained with an endless selection of activities including a treasure hunt, face painting, bracelet making and more. After brunch, you can enjoy complimentary access to the resort’s beach and pool facilities for a much-needed post-brunch relaxation. Free-flow alcohol packages available, children under the age of 12 dine for free.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa – Nusa Dua

thelagunabali.com

Brunch Infinito

When it comes to family dining, Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua always comes to mind. This friendly, casual Italian eatery is all about togetherness, good food and good fun – and this extends into their popular Sunday brunch.

Prego’s Brunch Infinito, now revitalised by newly appointed Italian Chef Davide Allievi who has worked in Michelin-star restaurants, brings authentic Italian cuisine to the forefront. Yet, this Westin concept restaurant wants to put the fun back into Italian dining, which has made it so popular for families. Their brunch, which goes from 11.30am to 3pm, is all about generous helpings of delicious pizzas, homemade pastas, a collection of delicious cheeses, meats, barbecue, fresh salads, delectable desserts and more. The dining experience is made more exciting by the live entertainment playing inside the restaurant, prize giveaways every Sunday and the expansive lawn outside where organised games for children have been prepared. Afterwards, you’re welcome to enjoy all of Westin’s swimming pools and beach lounge access, the perfect opportunity to kick back and relax after a satisfying Italian feed!

Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua

westinbali.com

Brunchcation

For The Apurva Kempinski Bali in Nusa Dua, brunch is more than just an afternoon of dining, it’s an opportunity for a one-day holiday. That’s why they’ve married brunch and a vacation to create their special Sunday ‘Brunchcation’ experience.

What the resort does differently is that they invite you to spend the whole day enjoying their facilities. This means arriving at 8am to enjoy a dip in their iconic 60m infinity pool, play-pools and waterslides for the family; or getting active with the complimentary watersports; soak up the sun lounge at their beachfront; or even hit the gym with exclusive access to their ocean-view fitness centre and hot & cold pool. When it hits 12noon, it’s time to feast. Brunch is held at the resort’s Pala Restaurant and features an international cheese counter, exotic seafood bar, grill station, assorted sushi and sashimi, a freshly baked bread station, an impressive range of desserts, abundant Indonesian traditional snacks, or jajanan pasar, and other Indonesian and international delicacies to choose from. Brunch goes until 3pm, after which you can continue enjoying the facilities for a relaxed afternoon. The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers 20% off on treatments at Apurva Spa as well as 20% of at Reef Beach Club, Kubu Pool Bar and Pala Restuarant & Rooftop for those who have taken part in Brunchcation.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali – Nusa Dua

kempinski.com/bali

Gaze, Laze and Graze

The stunning Six Senses Uluwatu, perched high on the cliffs of Bali’s southern peninsula, invites you to gaze out at the Indian Ocean as you graze on farm-to-plate delights, then laze the day away by the pool right the way through to sunset.

The Sunday brunch at Rocka, the resort’s illustrious al-fresco restaurant, focuses on harvest and farm to table dining, with a buffet that includes plant-based items as well as indulgent ingredients from land and sea. From 12pm to 3pm, slurp on freshly shucked Java bay oysters, cured cuts of Balinese pork, mountain cheese from Bali, game fish and crusted tuna, baby shoe lobster and wagyu brisket, to name just a few items. For the health-conscious, you are specially catered for, with a Bedugul pickled vegetables bar, raw garden bar and elixirs. After your buffet binge, enjoy the sun’s rays and ocean breeze at the resort’s infinity pool. Those coming with children can make use of the Kid’s Club where interactive activities with a local twist are ready to keep the little ones entertained; if you’re feeling active, the brunch also includes complimentary access to their fitness centre. A welcome cocktail is provided at The Cliff Bar prior to your brunch experience.

Six Senses Uluwatu

sixsenses.com