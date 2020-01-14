Brand New Sports Bar in Nusa Dua Opens in The Westin Resort Dining | Written By, Life on the Island |

To offer diners something fresh, Velada at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua now takes on a fun sporting theme where everyone can come to eat and play. Velada now features multiple screens showing major sporting events from around the world, transforming itself into a place for like-minded supporters to gather and watch all the best teams and stars in action. The menu has also been revamped, offering plenty of sports bar favourites and light bites to share.

When it comes to drinks, there’s a wide selection of beers, wines, spirits and the restaurant’s signature sangria to toast the night away. This new concept is supported by a dedicated game zone with a pool table, foosball, air hockey and an electronic dart board. Regular competitions and trivia nights are also a great way for diners to connect and make new friends. In terms of décor, a feature wall is covered with a series of prints depicting winning teams and iconic moments in sporting history. There is also a display cabinet showcasing a collection of different sports equipment and memorabilia.

Velada

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. ITDC Complex Lot N3, Nusa Dra

+62 361 771 906

www.westinbali.com