Boost Your Mood with Puppy Yoga at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach announces the much-awaited second edition of its Puppy Yoga experience, as part of the resort’s “Paws for Purpose” initiatives, in partnership with the Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA). This extra-cute yoga experience offers a boost in mood and a reduction in stress beyond just a great stretch!

The activity is set to take place every Friday in December 2024, starting at 5pm. Both seasoned yogis and beginners are welcome, and will definitely be uplifted by a session with these adorable puppies. Most importantly, by taking part, those joining will be helping to raise funds for the amazing work that BAWA does across the island in protecting and saving animals. BAWA’s work is essential in providing medical care, shelter, and education to improve the lives of animals across the island.

“These sessions not only offer a unique way to reflect on our spirit for wellness activations but also give back to the community by supporting a cause that’s close to our hearts,” said Andreas Bergel, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Area General Manager of IHG Indonesia.

On the third week of December, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach will also host a spay and neuter program, focusing on the crucial efforts of controlling growing populations of stray animals on Bali, especially in Seminyak.

So mark every Friday in December on your calendars and join this purposeful Puppy Yoga session, all for a good cause, at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.

For information and registration, visit seminyak.hotelindigo.com/offers/paws-for-purpose-2024 .

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 882 0025 67053

hotelindigobali.reservations@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com