Blue Matcha : Merging Art & Food

Open since March 2019, Blue Matcha Kitchen & Art Dining is a hidden gem in the Seminyak culinary scene that presents a unique concept to diners through the combination of art and cuisine.

Designed to open minds, stimulate the senses and broaden palates, the menu at Blue Matcha takes inspiration from Asia and around the globe. The Kitchen & Art Dining Experience has been meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Ridwan Hakim to showcase the innovative flavours that will please every palate and leave diners enticed and satisfied.

Featuring a detailed, matcha-inspired menu from day to night, Blue Matcha presents itself as a laidback, artsy cafe during the day, which transforms into a more formal and contemporary, yet, unpretentious dining joint during the night. The restaurant also offers takeaway options for those who live on the go.

You’ll find a different dining experience from day and night. At lunch, expect casual and healthy, with superfood-filled smoothie bowls, satisfying salad Buddha Bowls, filling Mains like their Wagyu Hanger Steak and fresh small bites. At night a decadent seafood experience takes over, with exquisite dishes like the Carrot Tartare (dukkah, avocado puree, cherry tomatoes, crispy croutons), Seared Scallop (cakalang chili, avocado purée) and Poached Reef Lobster (prawn bisque truffle risotto, shaved parmesan, bisque foam).

Blue Matcha Kitchen & Art Dining



Jl. Raya Seminyak, Gang Bima No. 2, Seminyak

+62 818 021 528 88

bali-fine-dining.com