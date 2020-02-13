Blow Bar Bali : The Ultimate Blow Dry Indulge | Written By, Life on the Island |

If you’re after a some pampering on the island of the gods, then head to one of Seminyak’s most lauded salons, where your manicure comes with a martini and your blow dry comes with bubbles. Blow Bar Bali is a beauty salon that doubles as a social hangout and every patron is encouraged to ‘drink and dry’ – the first of its kind on the island.

Blow Bar also offers hair treatments imported straight from Italy to care for sensitive scalp, thinning hair, dry or greasy dandruff, and to bring life to damaged locks – you’ll then get pampered to a relaxing back and head massage. To top it all off, there is champagne by the bottle and signature cocktails on offer. You’ll love their ‘Beach Babe’ signature blow-style, a messy soft-wave look; or the quick ‘Refresh’, a 25-minute style ‘touch up’ if you’re not looking for drastic changes.

Blokes can enjoy a Bro Dry or trim with a beer or Scotch & Shave from the comfort of two barber chairs while watching a sports game, movie or enjoy a cigar in the outdoor courtyard with a cold beer.

Blow Bar Bali

Jalan Oberoi 61, Seminyak

blowbarbali.com