A Boutique Bali-Style Stay in Bisma, Ubud

There exists a sweet spot for those who search for some solitude, but aren’t entirely after complete isolation. This ‘sweet spot’ is somewhere that holds within it an atmosphere of calm and serenity, but at the same time, with just a few minutes, the thrills of civilisation can be enjoyed – but only when sought after!

For those who know Ubud, Jalan Bisma (Bisma Road) is just this. The one-lane road is accessed directly from central Ubud but leads out into a charming street lined with small cafés, guesthouses, cosy hotels and rice fields between them. This is where you’ll find Bisma Cottages, a totally unique accommodation house that turns the four-walled rooms of hotels upside down and invites its guest into an open, nature-focused destination.

The quaint accommodation is picture perfect. Pretty stone pathways wind past tropical gardens to private wooden cottages complete with balcony on which to kick off your shoes, relax and absorb the atmosphere of the ‘real’ Bali. The rooms here are done in the ‘joglo’ style, traditional vernacular houses of Javanese tradition, where wonderful dark teak wood sets the scene.





There are six rooms in total at Bisma Cottages; four cosy, wooden Balinese style air conditioned cottages and two larger deluxe rooms at the rear of the property with open lounge areas to accommodate families or travellers who are keen for a little more room to relax. One of these spacious options is located on the upper level and features huge floor to ceiling windows to take full advantage of the beautiful rice paddy view.

Each room is afforded its own en suite and you would do well to find a bath tub in Bali that boasts a better view than that of Bisma Cottages’ 2nd floor suite! Beds are blissfully cushy, complete with mattress toppers and mosquito nets. One of the great little personal services that a boutique destination will do best, is breakfast being brought to your room so you can eat out on the balcony – or a floating breakfast in the pool if you wish!





With its own swimming pool hiding within the surrounding foliage; spa services available; and bicycles ready to use for exploration, this neatly tucked away accommodation affords a superb getaway for those in need of a little ‘R and R’. Again, a brisk walk takes you right into the centre of Ubud town when you’re after it!

Room Rates:

Accommodation prices here start from IDR 490.000nett per room per night, which includes WiFi, Parking, Unlimited Tea, Kopi, Drinking Water (BYO Water Bottle recommended to Keep Bali Clean & Green), Use of Bicycles and Yoga Mats.



Bisma Cottages are also offering some promotions: Stay 2 Nights Get Free Floating Breakfast; and Stay 5 Nights Get Free Floating Breakfast and Free 60 Minute Massage.

BISMA COTTAGES

Jalan Bisma No. 35, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

+62 815 5701 849 | [email protected]

IG @bismacottages | FB : /bismacottages

www.bismacottagesubud.com

