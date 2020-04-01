Best Restaurants in Uluwatu: A NOW! Bali Culinary Guide Dining | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Uluwatu is known for its majestic limestone cliffs, stunning scenery, pristine beaches, and historic temples, but it is also beginning to be known as a culinary hub with an eclectic and diverse selection of restaurants, bars, cafes and beach clubs, serving some of the best food you can find on the island. Here we share our list of what we consider to be some of the best restaurants in Uluwatu:

SAKE NO HANA

One of the finest restaurants in Uluwatu, Sake no Hana Bali rests atop the ever-so-busy OMNIA Dayclub Bali. Opened in early 2018, Sake no Hana Bali leaves you breathless with its uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean through an open mezzanine framed by an artistic, wooden latticed cage, hanging ‘paper lantern’ lights and a clean, minimalist style.

Giving guests an elevated experience of Japanese dining, the restaurant boasts sharing sets such as sushi platters, bento sets, noodles to a la carte selections with must-try favourites such as Crunchy Sasage Salad, Seared Salmon with jalapeno ponzu, Beef Tataki (it melts in your mouth!), Australian Wagyu Sumiyaki Beef marble 5, Grilled Tiger Prawns sourced from Sumatra; and the Chilean Sea Bass Champagne Yuzu Miso. Make sure to try their cocktails too!

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Breezy – Cool

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (12 PM – 11 PM)

Address: OMNIA Bali – Jalan Belimbing Sari, Pecatu

Phone: +62 361 848 2150

Instagram: @sakenohanabali

sakenohana.com

SANGKAR RESTAURANT

Creative cuisine combining traditional recipes of the region with modern culinary techniques and presentations await those who dine in the Sangkar Restaurant, the all-day dining restaurant at Bvlgari Resort Bali. Named after an Indonesian birdcage, the restaurant theme flows through the lighting concept inspired by traditional rooster cages. As one of the most renowned restaurants in Uluwatu, it is a vibrant hub of dining activity, offering creatively prepared dishes with Asian and contemporary international influences and a host of authentic Indonesian favourites.

Best for: Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Romantic – Elegant

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (8 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Bvlgari Resort Bali, Jalan Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

Phone: +62 361 847 1000

bulgarihotels.com

JU-MA-NA

Graced with a breathtaking view of its dramatic setting, Ju-Ma-Na Restaurant is the signature fine-dining destination at Banyan Tree Ungasan. Designed in sleek white interiors, high-ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling windows, Ju-Ma-Na boasts an elegant ambience and luxurious comfort. The restaurant serves exquisite French gourmet cuisine with a Japanese twist and innovative cocktails. Ju-Ma-Na Bar is an ideal spot to relax and unwind after a busy day, where Arabian-influenced snacks and cocktails are served. Ju-Ma-Na is without a doubt one of the best fine dining restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Sleek – Luxurious

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (12 PM – 10.30 PM)

Address: Banjar Kelod, Jalan Melasti, Ungasan

Phone: +62 361 300 7000

Instagram: @jumana_bali

banyantree.com

EL MERKAT BALI

El Merkat’s name is a nod to the Spanish ‘El Mercat de la Boqueria’, a market that specialises in top quality, fresh and local ingredients. This forms not just the namesake but also their culinary philosophy. They take this element seriously, using their expertise in Bali’s hospitality scene to craft dishes of high standards at the very best market price. One of the most unique restaurants in Uluwatu, they offer a variety of ‘market food’, fresh, original and made with every day produce, with the Mediterranean, Latin and Asian influences.

Best for: All-Day Dining

Atmosphere: Homey

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jalan Raya Uluwatu Km. 9, Uluwatu

Phone: +62 811 3976 300

Instagram: @elmerkatbali

facebook.com/Elmerkatbali/

IL RISTORANTE – LUCA FANTIN

One of the finest Italian restaurants in Uluwatu, Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin at the Bvlgari Resort Bali is an intimate 36-seat restaurant that serves creative interpretations of classic Italian cuisine blended with local, organic ingredients all paired with the refined techniques and the great creativity of Italian Resident Head Chef.

Open for dinner only, the restaurant offers a seductive ambience overlooking a reflection pool, enhanced with suggestive soft lighting. The wine list also features 200 bottles of predominantly Italian wines and an excellent Champagne selection.

Best for: Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Elegant – Intimate

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (6 PM – 11 PM)

Address: Bvlgari Resort Bali, Jalan Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

Phone: +62 361 847 1000

bulgarihotels.com

DI MARE RESTAURANT

di Mare Restaurant is perched atop the immaculate Karma Beach within Karma Kandara. Its recent menu makeover by Michigan-native Chef Joseph Antonishek gives you a million and one reasons to head to the stunning Uluwatu coastline. With its name meaning ‘of the sea’, di Mare invites you to savour fresh and decadent seafood fare.

Favourites include Fine de Claire Oysters or the Gambas Pipil (prawn, garlic, chilli and cherry tomatoes) from the tapas menu, often enjoyed with a glass of wine over sunset. However, if you continue at di Mare after the sun goes down, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s finest fare all in one sitting. Definitely one the most stunning restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Elegant – Charming

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Karma Kandara Resort Bali, Jalan Villa Kandara, Ungasan

Phone: +62 361 848 2200

Instagram: @karma.kandara.bali

karmagroup.com

CLAY CRAFT

Clay Craft at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa serves up the coolest, most interactive dining experience in Bali. The central point of the restaurant is a working, Balinese pottery studio where guests can play with the Clay Artists to bring their creations to life. The restaurant serves up the best International fare you can imagine, think Babi Bali Asli – Bali Heritage Black Pig Ribs – along with the Uluwatu Burger, Chinese seafood Clay Pots and huge tiger prawns cooking on the grill. Clay Craft is one of the most diverse restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: All-Day Dining

Atmosphere: Elegant – Luxurious

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (6.30 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, Jalan Pantai Balangan I No. 1, Ungasan

Phone: +62 361 200 3588

Instagram: @renhotelbali

Website: http://renaissancebali.com/

EL KABRON BALI

Although not exactly a ‘beach club’, as it is found high atop a cliff in Bukit Pecatu and not on a beach, El Kabron embodies everything a beach club is and does. From its clifftop nook, it has prime views of the spanning Indian Ocean and thus becomes a choice sunset spot for many. Its pearl white finishing and décor give it an elegant Ibiza look and feel, completed by its Spanish cuisine centred menu. Atop its perfect vantage point, party patrons and cocktail lovers put their feet up around the cliff-top infinity pool, around the garden lounge, or perhaps stealing a seat at one of the private alcoves that hang on the cliff’s edge. El Kabron is one of the most popular restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks

Atmosphere: Breezy – Vibrant

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (10 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jalan Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu

Phone: +62 878 6171 7212

Instagram: @elkabronbali

elkabron.com/

THE WARUNG

For diners seeking exquisite Indonesian restaurants in Uluwatu, The Warung presents wholesome traditional Indonesian and Balinese fare. Indoor and outdoor dining is provided in this welcoming yet sophisticated space. The friendly and convivial atmosphere enables diners to have a casual, laidback experience, whether they choose to interact with other guests at the communal tables or opt for the more private tables for two dotted around the restaurant.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner

Atmosphere: Casual – Convivial

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (11 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Alila Villas Uluwatu, Jalan Belimbing Sari, Pecatu

Phone: +62 361 848 2166

Instagram: @the.warung

alilahotels.com

ULU CLIFFHOUSE

Nestled atop the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, Ulu Cliffhouse is a playground for leisure seekers and the creative crowds on the island. Ever since its opening, the beach club has continued to thrive in its outstanding hospitality and in creating the ultimate day out in Bali with unforgettable experiences. Benefiting from direct access to the beach, Ulu Cliffhouse has the capacity of 2000 people and features a 25-metre infinity, a music recording studio, an art space, an open-air restaurant, and a cliffside rock bar perched over the thrashing waves of Uluwatu. It is one of the most unique beach clubs and restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks

Atmosphere: Lively – Breezy

Opening Hours:

Sunday – Thursday (11 AM – 10 PM)

Friday & Saturday (11 AM – 12 AM)

Address: Jalan Labuansait No. 315, Padang-Padang

Phone: +62 813 3881 2502

Instagram: @ulucliffhouse

ulucliffhouse.com

HATCH

A vibrant new addition to the restaurants in Uluwatu, Hatch is the creation of a group of “colourful old hippies on a psychedelic mission to feed your soul”. Designed with wood elements and psychedelic features, this colourful establishment offers a great spot to eat, drink and have a great time.

The menu has been carefully curated to please all palates, whether you’re a meat-lover or a veggie connoisseur, there is something for everyone in their Japanese-Latin fusion dishes. Expect fun nights with funky old school tunes courtesy of the best DJs on the island, fun games and daily happy hour from 12pm – 7pm!

Best for: Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Chic – Vibrant

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (12 PM – 12 AM)

Address: Jalan Labuansait No. 54, Pecatu

Phone: +62 821 4596 2583

Instagram: @peaceloveandhatch

peaceloveandhatch.com/

ROLLING FORK

If you’re looking for great Italian restaurant in Uluwatu, then Rolling Fork is just the place for you. Open since November 2013, Rolling Fork serves authentic Italian delicacies using the freshest ingredients, 100% organic flour and high-quality imported goods. The restaurant prides itself with its homemade ingredients such as the pasta and pizza dough. The idyllic rustic charm of the venue makes you think of Sunday dinner at Grandma’s. For lighter bites, they offer an array of fresh fish and prime meat for dishes such as Carpaccio and Tartare. Gluten-free options are available for pasta, pizza, bread, and vegan gluten-free desserts. You can even make your very own signature salad.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner

Atmosphere: Homey – Rustic

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (8 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jalan Labuansait No. 32, Pecatu

Phone: +62 821 4795 1496

Instagram: @rollingforkbali

rollingforkbali.com

SINGLE FIN BALI

Single Fin Bali is a relaxed surf bar with the best sunset views of Bali that is nestled on the epic cliffs overlooking the infamous Uluwatu surf break. Ideal for breakfast with a perfectly brewed coffee, long lunches with icy cold Bintang beer or sundown cocktails, Single Fin Bali is one of the most popular beach bars and restaurants in Uluwatu. The venue lights up with their music programming on Wednesdays and the infamous Sunday Sessions with regular international DJs and lives acts.

Best for: Breakfast- Lunch – Drinks – Sunset

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Casual

Opening Hours:

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday (8 AM – 11 PM)

Friday & Saturday (8 AM – 12 AM)

Wednesday & Sunday (8 AM – 1 AM)

Address: Pantai Suluban, Jalan Labuan Sait, Pecatu

Phone: +62 361 769 941

Instagram: @singlefinbali

singlefinbali.com

SONO TEPPANYAKI

If you are looking for one of the finest Japanese teppanyaki restaurants in Uluwatu, then Sono Teppanyaki at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort is the one for you. Offering you teppanyaki from the land and sea, start your evening with traditional appetisers and hand-rolled sushi. Your teppanyaki chef then sizzles imported scallops, yellowfin tuna steaks, and black Angus beef tenderloin before you. Enjoy with traditional sides of miso soup, salad and garlic rice. Indulge in artisanal ice cream flavours to finish, from chilli, lemongrass and ginger, to sizzling ice cream tempura.

Best for: Dinner

Atmosphere: Vibrant – Entertaining

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (6.30 PM – 10.30 PM)

Address: Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, Jalan Pemutih – Labuan Sait, Uluwatu

Phone: +62 361 895 7555

Instagram: @anantarauluwatu

anantara.com

QUILA

For a dining experience with an element of surprise, look no further than Quila dining room at Alila Villas Uluwatu, whose bespoke journey of multi-sensory gastronomy is putting Uluwatu firmly on Bali’s fine-dining map.

The name Quila combines ‘qui’, which stands for ‘he who transforms’, with Alila, and aptly reflects the transformative dining experience presented within its exclusive indoor setting, where diners will have all their senses thrilled in a 10-course degustation dinner menu featuring Mediterranean-inspired dishes. The menu combines fresh seasonal local produce with modern cooking techniques, with simple creations that are full of flavour, styled in uniquely different and playful ways. Quila is definitely one of the restaurants in Uluwatu foodies must try.

Best for: Dinner

Atmosphere: Elegant – Luxurious

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (6 PM – 10 PM)

Address: Alila Villas Uluwatu, Jalan Belimbing Sari, Pecatu

Phone: +62 361 848 2166

Instagram: @quilabali

alilahotels.com

ROOSTERFISH BEACH CLUB

Roosterfish Beach Club can be found on the popular Pandawa Beach. The vibrant beachfront destination is perfect for sun-seekers looking for a spot to chill and enjoy the day. On the menu, you can expect dishes from a variety of international cuisines, including wood-fired pizza, seafood BBQ’s, fresh salads, hearty burgers and Balinese favourites. The club serves up chilled cocktails, signature oversized drinks, big buckets of the island’s coldest beers and refreshing home-made juices to be enjoyed at the swim-up pool bar. This beach club is a colourful addition to the restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks

Atmosphere: Vibrant – Fun

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (10 AM – 7 PM)

Address: Jalan Pantai Pandawa, Kutuh

Phone: +62 361 200 3588 / +62 811 3940 3588

Instagram: @roosterfishbeachclub

roosterfishbeachclub.com

SUNDAYS BEACH CLUB

With its burgeoning popularity, Sundays Beach Club has become the go-to destination for beach aficionados and sun worshippers, wanting fun and a hit of vitamin sea, as well as sumptuous food and refreshing cocktails. That’s right, for hot oceanfront dining, Sundays is a cool place to be; sleek loungers and a sprawling deck leading down to the beach means you can do a lot more than just eating, for there’s also plenty of space to play. It is one of the most popular beach club destinations and restaurants in Uluwatu.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks – Sunset

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Pristine

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (9 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jalan Pantai Selatan Gau, Ungasan

Phone: +62 811 9421 110

Instagram: @sundaysbeachclub

sundaysbeachclub.com

OMNIA Bali

OMNIA Bali is perched atop the stunning limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, on Bali’s southern peninsula. The infinite views of the Indian Ocean are what make Uluwatu a truly exotic destination; the day club has been meticulously designed to maximise this jaw-dropping panorama from 80-metres above the sea. OMNIA Bali has seen some of the world’s greatest DJ put on world-class performances since its opening. The day club serves a broad selection of casual poolside dining such as bites for sharing, pizza, sandwiches, sushi & sashimi, rice bowls as well as refreshing cocktails. OMNIA Bali is one of the restaurants in Uluwatu that is a must-try.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks – Party

Atmosphere: Vibrant – High-energy

Opening Hours:

Monday – Thursday (11 AM – 10 PM)

Friday – Sunday (11 AM – LATE)

Address: Jalan Belimbing Sari, Pecatu

Phone: +62 361 8482 150

Instagram: @omniabali

omniaclubs.com/bali/

KARMA BEACH BALI

Located within the majestic grounds of Karma Kandara and resting under the stunning limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, Karma Beach Bali is a world-renowned beach oasis that is a classic beach destination for both local and international travellers. Think of a sun-soaked beach, perfectly outlined by clear blue skies, crystal clear waters, pearly white sand and a cool ocean breeze, where international flavours and refreshing cocktails are infused with world-class music. Karma Beach Bali is one of the restaurants in Bali with the most majestic setting.

Best for: Lunch – Drinks – Sunset

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Scenic – Pristine

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (9 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Karma Kandara Resort Bali, Jalan Villa Kandara, Ungasan

Phone: +62 361 848 2200

Instagram: @karmabeachclubs

karmagroup.com/karma-beach/