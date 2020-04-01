Best Restaurants in Sanur: A NOW! Bali Culinary Guide Dining Reviews | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Sanur is known for its calm coastline, old time charm and slow-pace of life. Whilst its reputation of being a ‘slow’ town may precede it, but the area has now developed a food and beverage scene worth boasting about, with places to please all palates!. Here we share our list of what we consider some of the best restaurants in Sanur .



SOUL IN A BOWL

At the heart of Sanur, located on the crossroads to the beach, you’ll find Soul in a Bowl – a relaxed cafe by day, and laidback restaurant and bar by night. Soul in a Bowl takes inspiration from all over the world, with its eclectic European decor to the ambience and styling loosely based on Melbourne’s famous cafe scene.

Offering perfect coffees, juices and smoothies with a great breakfast menu, and with sandwiches, burgers and cakes served all day, Soul in a Bowl prides itself on fabulous service and a creatively delicious menu. At night, Soul in a Bowl offers a vibrant tapas and dinner menu, and a candlelit cocktail lounge upstairs, playing smooth tunes and offering an extensive cocktail menu.

Best for: All Day Dining – Drinks

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Cosy

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (8 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 180, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 472 0063

Instagram: @soulinabowlbali

Website: soulcafes.com/soul-in-a-bowl

SOUL ON THE BEACH

Nestled on the coastline of Sindhu Beach, Soul on the Beach presents a rustic beachside experience in Sanur. Designed with recycled Teak wood, hand-painted tiles and cosy lounge banquettes that is elevated with the cool ocean breeze and exquisite panoramic views of the East Bali coastline, Mount Agung and Nusa Penida.

Open all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this restaurant boasts a relaxed and welcoming ambience that is a place for everyone. Featuring a colourful, organic and eclectic International menu from the likes of pancakes, smoothie bowls and eggs benedict for breakfast; salads, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas for lunch and dinner; and a variety of healthy, refreshing beverages as well as innovative cocktails, there’s a little something for everybody at this charming restaurant in Sanur.

Best for: All Day Dining – Sunset – Drinks

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Welcoming – Comfortable

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (8 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Pantai Sindhu, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 449 1011

Instagram: @soulonthebeach.bali

Website: soulcafes.com/soul-on-the-beach

CAFE BATU JIMBAR

Cafe Batu Jimbar is one of the area’s most classic restaurants in Sanur, found on the area’s main stretch of Jalan Danau Tamblingan. This all-day dining venue is popular amongst all walks of life; residents will come in to enjoy their morning rituals, tourists will come in to enjoy their international fare – but especially their authentic offerings of Indonesian cuisine.

The cafe-meets-restaurant enjoys both an al-fresco and outdoor terrace, sitting under the shade of Sanur’s great and towering trees. It has long been one of Sanur’s great ‘meeting points’, with a long history – read the story of its found family here – rooted in the story of Sanur itself. On Sunday mornings the café is the venue of an organic farmers’ market

Best for:

Atmosphere:

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 75 A, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 284 103 / +62 361 287 374

Instagram: @cafebatujimbar

Website: cafebatujimbar.com/sanur

THREE MONKEYS

Three Monkeys brings casual elegance, innovative global cuisine and ambient vibes to the laidback seaside neighbourhood of Sanur. The menu at Three Monkeys blends contemporary Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean culture and cuisines, utilising old family recipes to inspire dishes like the hearty Prawn Saganaki and Yaya’s Moussaka, while Indonesian flavours are represented in the Pepes Ikan Tengirri and the richly spiced Beef Rendang, and the exotic Arabian influences incorporate the Turkish style pide topped with feta, roast garlic, olives and tomato harissa.

Recline in the sofa on the shady terrace overlooking the sidewalk as you sip on refreshing, decadent Signature Cocktails infused with tropical flavours or get comfortable inside the stunning bamboo pavilion.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Elegant – Relaxed

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 286 002

Instagram: @threemonkeysbali

Website: threemonkeyscafebali.com/sanur

MASSIMO

If you’re looking for one of the most authentic Italian restaurants in Sanur, then look no further. The iconic Massimo Italian Restaurant is the only place you should be going to.

Right before you enter the restaurant, a showcase display featuring a variety of mouth-watering homemade gelato welcomes you by the sidewalk upon arrival. The restaurant itself is divided into 3 areas; at the garden after the entrance with leafy tropical trees and plants, a large indoor sitting area further inside with furnished-long tables, and the air-con section where you can enjoy the meals in utmost comfort. The pizza at Massimo is one of the best on the island. Chef-owner Massimo uses his traditional culinary secrets, utilising fresh and raw ingredients prepared daily.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Dessert

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Elegant

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (11 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 228, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 288 942

Instagram: @massimo_theoriginalsince1996

Website: massimobali.com

PUERTA 26

For those looking for a great steakhouse in Sanur, Puerta 26 is just the place for you. Located in Taksu Sanur Hotel, Puerta 26 is an aged beef steakhouse by Chef Andrea Peresthu from Javanegra Gourmet Atelier.

This Spanish steakhouse specialises in dry-aged steaks from Spain, Argentina and Tasmania as well as Spanish-Mediterranean delicacies. During your visit to this steakhouse, several must-tries include signature dishes such as the Rubia Gallega from Spain, T-Bone Steak from Argentina, Wagyu Solomillo 6/7 from Tasmania, Paella Marinera, and Jamón de Bellota. Previously there were no quality meat-focused restaurants in Sanur – so thank goodness for Puerta 26!

Best for: Lunch – Dinner

Atmosphere: Warm – Welcoming

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (11 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Jl. Sudamala No. 26, Sanur Kauh

Phone: +62 813 3850 2233

Instagram: @puertasanur

Website: puertasanur.com

PIER EIGHT BALI

Located on the beachfront of Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali, Pier Eight Bali is a chic beach bar featuring seafood and tropical cocktails, the venue exudes a trendy yet relaxed beach-club vibe. Serving a variety of fresh seafood, Pier Eight celebrates the treasures of the sea in a casual style and is sure to please all seafood lovers.

A fresh and delectable menu calls for sharing with friends, gatherings and celebrations. An extensive cocktail menu and wine list, subtle tunes and amazing views of the distant Nusa Penida Island add to the extraordinary ambience. Pier Eight plays on subtle elegance and minimalist allure, the restaurant is divided into two main areas – the semi-outdoor and open-air seating.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Cosy – Breezy

Opening Hours:

Sunday – Thursday (11 AM – 10.30 PM)

Friday & Saturday (11 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali – Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 8, Sanur

Phone: +6 2 361 301 1888

Instagram: @piereightbali

Website: fairmont.com/sanur-bali

LIDAH LOKAL

Bringing you authentic flavours from across the Indonesian archipelago, Lidah Lokal is the dining destination at ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali that presents a seamless fusion of art and a phenomenal local dining experience, serving authentic Indonesian food cooked in a traditional style.

When hunger strikes in the late hours, Lidah Lokal is one of the only restaurants in Sanur that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a special supper option available during the wee hours of the day. Some of the restaurant’s specialties include Rendang Bitterballen, Batagor, Iga Bakar, Sop Buntut, and grilled Satay from different regions such as Sate Ayam Saos Kacang, Sate Sapi Maranggi, Sate Sapi Plecing and Sate Lilit.

Best for: All Day Dining

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Rustic – Cosy

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (24 Hours)

Address: Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 1, Sanur

Phone: +62 857 3934 4965

Instagram: @lidahlokalsanur

Website: artotelgroup.com/restaurants-bars/lidah-lokal

GENIUS CAFÉ

For all health-conscious diners, Sanur’s got the idyllic eatery for you. Genius Café is a sustainable dining destination that offers diners a nourishing experience aimed to give vitality to your body and elevate your mind. The café serves a High Plant-based menu to shower your body with nutrients and stimulate productivity and creativity.

The clean cooked and raw food is meticulously crafted and presented by Chef Cynthia Louise. Several must-tries include the Chicken Burger, Thai Curry, Khichdi, Nachos, Pesto Fish, Happiness Bowl, Chicken Pizza, Kung Pao Chicken, Pesto Barra and many more healthy delights. The café also offers the beverages designed using fresh ingredients, superfoods and essential oils, mixed with herbal tonics and house-infused alcohols. Genius Café also has a zero-plastic waste policy and uses biodegradable straws and recycled newspaper bags.

Best for: All-Day Dining

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Cosy

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Kusuma Sari, Sanur Kauh

Phone: +62 811 388 8568

Instagram: @geniuscafebali

Website: geniuscafebali.com

KUU

Best Restaurants in Sanur – Kuu

Kuu is one of the leading Japanese restaurants in Sanur, located at the front of Maya Sanur Resort. It combines the quality of locally grown produce throughout a variety of raw dishes, meat and seafood. Try some of their Maki selections; Dragon Maki with prawn, avocado, lettuce, cucumber with unagi sauce seaweed, or Fried Maki that consists of salmon, tuna, cucumber, cream cheese with spicy mayonnaise seaweed.

If you are dining with your little ones, Rainbow Maki will be a perfect selection. A combination of lettuce, avocado, cucumber, tuna, white fish, prawn and salmon seaweed looks so colourful that it will get your kids’ attention straight away. You may also want to try a selection from their robust wine, sake and cocktail menu to further enhance your Japanese restaurant experience.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner

Atmosphere: Elegant – Charming – Warm

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (11 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Maya Sanur Resort & Spa – Jl. Danau Tamblingan, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 849 7800

Instagram: @kuubali

Website: kuubali.com

THE MEZZANINE

Sanur diners can delight in a dining experience that exudes flavour and finesse at The Mezzanine, a restaurant located at the front entrance of Puri Santrian that specialises in authentic Thai delicacies, adding great variety to the list of restaurants in Sanur.

The menu served at The Mezzanine explores the region’s rich culinary heritage where aromatic spices elevate each dish using market-fresh ingredients. Diners can delight in Thai favourites including a variety of Tom Yam soups, stir-fried and curry dishes, Pad Thais and many more. The restaurant also offers an array of Japanese menu. The semi fine-dining restaurant is spread over two distinctive levels with a live-cooking counter where diners can experience a taste of Thailand’s vibrant street food scene.

Best for: Dinner

Atmosphere: Elegant – Chic

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (6 PM – 11 PM)

Address: Puri Santrian Resort Bali – Jl. Cemara No. 35, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 288 009

Instagram: @purisantrian

Website: santrian.com/puri-santrian/dining/the-mezzanine.html

GRAZE BALI

Serving all-day dining, Graze Bali promises to leave diners feeling fully satisfied. Featuring an Indonesian and International menu, Graze Bali is the perfect dining destination in Sanur for those seeking to enjoy a leisurely grazing lunch, take-out homemade sandwiches, savour in locally-grown coffees or delight in freshly-baked European bread, cakes and pastries.

The all-day menu comprises of a variety of breakfast delights from British, Indonesian and European breakfast to name a few; sandwich options such as Tender Steak Sandwich and Graze Club Chicken Sandwich; an array of salads such as Warm Roasted Apple and Pumpkin Salad and House Smoked Salmon; and an array of wraps, local fare, burgers, pasta, hot plate favourites, cocktails and healthy drinks. A Sanur restaurant to please all palates.

Best for: All-Day Dining

Atmosphere: Homey – Relaxed

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 849 7800

Instagram: @grazebali

Website: grazebali.com

THE RESTAURANT AT TANDJUNG SARI

Tandjung Sari is an ageless beauty, one of Bali’s most classic boutique resorts. The Restaurant encompasses all that Sanur is known for, calm, shaded beachfront under trees, views out to Mt.Agung and an atmosphere that feels as if time has stopped. This is one of the most historical restaurants in Sanur !

Over the years Tandjung Sari generated a legendary following, welcoming guests like Ingrid Bergman, the Queen of Denmark, Mick and Bianca Jagger, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, David Bowie, and Annie Lennox and David Stuart. The “living room on the beach” became known near and far, and an endless stream of artists used the Tandjung Sari as a meeting place. Read more about the history.

Best for: Sunset to Dinner

Atmosphere: Cosy and Classic

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 11 PM)

Address: Tandjung Sari Hotel -Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 41, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 288 441

Instagram: @tandjungsari

Website: tandjungsarihotel.com

BYRDHOUSE BEACH CLUB

For those seeking for a family-friendly destination in the Sanur neighbourhood, Byrdhouse Beach Club is just the place for you. This beach club is a one-a-kind beachfront restaurant, bar and entertainment destination right on Sanur Beach.

Spend long days lazing in the 30-metre swimming pool as you enjoy an eclectic array of international cuisines crafted by their world-class chef and sip on invigorating cocktails under the sun. This beach club is more than just a dining destination, it also offers a spa boutique, game centre, sandy playground and an infinity beach pool. The backyard is the ideal place to play with your little ones and enjoy some bonding time.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Breezy – Family-friendly

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (7 AM – 12 AM)

Address: Jl. Segara Ayu No. 8, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 288 407

Instagram: @byrdhousebeachclubbali

Website: byrdhousebeachclub.com

ARTOTEL BEACH CLUB

ARTOTEL Beach Club is an integrated restaurant concept in Sanur with a beachfront resort atmosphere featuring contemporary design and comforting quality food and drinks that are sumptuously showcased for both local and international guests looking to kick back and relax in its chic premises.

This beach club offers nothing but good times with its amazing facilities including a lagoon pool, multi-purpose lawn and playground, bar area, restaurant and lounge, topped off by the breathtaking sea view. Several must-tries include the Nachos, Smoked Chicken Wings, Dips & Crackers, ABC Cheeseburger, Ragu Pappardelle, Mie Atjeh, Pollo Pizza, as well as the cocktails such as The Elephant Titus, Nira Drops and Tropical Highball.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Cosy – Relaxed – Breezy – Family-friendly

Opening Hours:

Monday – Friday (11 AM – 9 PM)

Saturday – Sunday (8 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 35, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 449 1888

Instagram: @abcsanur

Website: artotelgroup.com/restaurants-bars/artotel-beach-club

JALAPENO

If you’re craving for a Mexican fiesta in Sanur, then head over to Jalapeno. Designed with vibrant Mexican-inspired interiors, complete with cactus plants that decorate the space, this restaurant gives you a taste of Mexico here in Bali. Jalapeno offers fresh and tasty Mexican flavours in a laidback ambience and friendly service.

Utilising the freshest and high-quality ingredients, Jalapeno offers all Mexican fare you can think off, from quesadillas, tacos, nachos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, churros, and Mexican grill. Don’t forget to quench your thirst with their invigorating cocktails and refreshments. Jalapeño adds some variety to the list of restaurants in Sanur.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Vibrant – Laidback

Opening Hours: Mon – Sun (11.00 AM – 10.00 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 102, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 449 0325

Instagram: @jalapenobali

Website: jalapenobali.com

NONADANSA KITCHEN & COFEE

If you’re on the hunt for some authentic local delicacies, Sanur is home to Nonadansa Kitchen & Coffee. The restaurant explores classic Indonesian recipes and serves traditional Indonesian and Balinese food in a traditional Javanese ‘joglo’ building to create a great, authentic atmosphere and dining experience.

Indulge in the thoughtfully constructed dishes in a stunning, breezy space with views of the chefs working at the kitchen. The menu comprises of Indonesian delicacies including Nasi Goreng Urutan, Mie Goreng Seafood Ikan Teri, Gule Lamb Shank, Kenus Kesuna Cekuh, Timbungan Babi, Sop Buntut Sapi, Iga Babi Panggang, Tahu Tempe Bakar, Pork – Shrimp Salad, Squid Cucumber Kemangi Salad, Gurami Dansa, Bebek Garing Hejo and many more delectable dishes. This is one of the few, up-market Indonesian restaurants in Sanur you will find!

Best for: Lunch – Dinner

Atmosphere: Elegant – Traditional – Breezy

Opening Hours: Mon – Sun (11 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Poso No. 54, Sanur Kauh

Phone: +62 361 449 2689

Instagram: @nonadansabali

Website: nonadansa-kitchen-coffee.business.site

PIZZARIA

Experience an authentic Italian feast right on the Sanur beachfront at Pizzaria. Located in Hyatt Regency Bali, Pizzaria is an Italian restaurant and bar serving antipasti, wood-fired pizza, pasta, seafood and meat. It is one of the newest restaurants in Sanur but has quickly become a favourite!

The great location of the restaurant grants diners mesmerising sea view as they indulge in their meals. Pizzaria is the perfect dining destination to take your friends and family to a laidback Italian fare with the most scrumptious authentic Italian favourites and concluded with refreshing cocktails at the beach bar. They offer a scrumptious Sunday Brunch as well which both tourists and residents enjoy over the weekend.

Best for: Lunch – Dinner – Drinks

Atmosphere: Relaxed – Breezy

Opening Hours: Mon – Sun (11 AM – 10.30 PM)

Address: Hyatt Regency Bali – Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 89, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 281 234

Website: hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/indonesia/hyatt-regency-bali/dpsbl/dining

SALA BISTRO

Best for:

Atmosphere:

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (8 AM – 10 PM)

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 108, Sanur

Phone: +62 361 938 1452

Instagram: @salabistro

Website: facebook.com/salabistro