Best Places to Celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali 2020

Welcoming the Year of the Pig, restaurants and resorts across the island are getting their Lunar New Year feasts ready. If you’re celebrating Chinese New Year in Bali , you’re in luck! Tuesday, 5 February 2019 is going to be filled with delicious food, lion dances, moon cakes and more! Here we’ve listed venues bringing special dining promotions for Chinese New Year in Bali, listed by area.

Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Kuta – Seminyak – Jimbaran – Nusa Dua – Sanur – Ubud – Canggu

Chinese New Year in Bali

SEMINYAK

MOONLITE KITCHEN AND BAR

To celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali, this award-winning restaurant MoonLite Kitchen and Bar, found on the rooftop of the Anantara Seminyak Resort with views out over the famous Seminyak beach, brings a whole new menu celebrating a range of Asian dishes available for a whole month, from 1-28th February 2019.

The multi-course menu opens with a yee shang salad, known as the ‘prosperity toss’, a Cantonese-style raw fish salad made with Tasmanian salmon tossed with shredded vegetables, sauces and condiments. The feast continues with house-specialty chicken red date soup followed by a mixed BBQ platter. For the main course, diners are invited to savour beef short ribs with black pepper; Thai- style whole fried snapper; cashew chicken with capsicum and soy-garlic sauce, egg noodles with chicken, pork and prawn dumplings; as well as fried rice with scallions, mushrooms and lap cheong sausage. Dessert is mung bean soup with sweet rice dumplings.

Barong Sai performances will be held Chinese New Year’s Eve (sunset, 4th Feb) and Chinese New Year’s Day (morning, 5th Feb).

This special Chinese New Year feast at MoonLite Kitchen and Bar is priced at:

IDR 495,000++ per person – minimum 2 persons.

Price is subject to a 21% government and service charge.

MoonLite Kitchen and Bar

Jalan Abimanyu (Dhyana Pura), Seminyak

+62 361 737 773

bali.anantara.com

STARFISH BLOO AT W BALI – SEMINYAK

This Chinese New Year, Starfish Bloo, W Bali’s glamorous yet casual beachside seafood restaurant, invites you to dive into a Seafood Extravaganza. On the 4th and 5th of February, sail away in the evenings and revel in a grand feast of fruits de mer.

Indulge in a market-style experience featuring bustling live stations and a bountiful selection of the freshest fish & seafood, right as the spray of the waves from Seminyak Beach blow their way in. At Starfish Bloo, Pan-Asian flavours meet Western essences.

Available 6PM – 10PM, Monday & Tuesday, 4-5 Febrary 2019

Pick your treat:

IDR 650,000++ /person Food only

IDR 1,000,000++/person Food & Beer Package

RSVP: +62 361 3000 106 || [email protected]

METIS LOUNGE

Don’t miss Metis Restaurant & Gallery Bali’s LUNAR AFFAIR! Drenched in red, this annual party on 2nd February 2019, invites you to enjoy Chinese New Year in Metis fashion, with an extraordinary Barongsai performance, Chinese Dancers and tasty Chinese New Year cocktails.

From 10pm onwards, featuring DJ Mistral and a special B2B set by Kaiser Waldon & Scotty Cal .

For table packages and reservations please contact: www.metisbali.com | [email protected] | (0361) 4737 888

Metis Restaurant, Lounge and Gallery

Jalan Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 4737 888

[email protected]

NUSA DUA

RU YI , CHINESE FINE DINING

Discover an amazing array of Chinese delicacies at Ru Yi, Bali’s only ‘Fine Dining Chinese’ restaurant, found in Nusa Dua. With the warm eclectic ambience, Ru Yi will take you to a mini China Town. Top notch premium Chinese delicacies such as bird’s nest soup, sea cucumber, and the world renowned Abalone are served at Ru Yi especially for you. Their two private dining rooms are also available, just the perfect space to gather family and loved ones for the evening.

Ru Yi Chinese Fine Dining at Awarta Nusa Dua Luxury Villas and Spa

Jalan Kawasan Nusa Dua Resort ITDC Complex Lot NW 2 & 3 Nusa Dua

awartaresorts.com

SOFITEL BALI

The Sofitel Bali invites you to their Asian-inspired Kwee Zeen Restaurant for their Infinite Fortune CNY Dinner. The dinner is available from 4-10 February 2019 (6-1030pm daily), to extend celebrations of Chinese New Year in Bali.

The Fortune CNY Dinner offers a sumptuous buffet, filled with their most decadent oriental delicacies with festive entertainment and even a fortune teller!

Buffet Dinner for IDR 449,000++ per person.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua

ITDC Complex lot N5, Bali 80361

+62 361 849 2888 / [email protected]

www.sofitel.com

TABLE8

Presenting an exciting oriental taste of Cantonese and Szechuan, Table8 allows you to explore the various indulgences. Special in this month, and to celebrate the Year of the Pig, the Chinese restaurant has prepared something special for diners looking for that special new year treats. From a variety of noodles and mouth-watering appetisers, you can also treat your palate to their signature fortune toss of Yu Sheng and traditional Nian Gao. Alternatively, try out their all-time favourite choices of Dim Sum that are artfully prepared to satisfy any Asian food fanatics.

Table8 at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Kawasan Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 301 7777

www.themulia.com

KUTA / LEGIAN

ANVAYA BEACH RESORT BALI



The resort’s Kunyit Restaurant will be celebrating Chinese New Year’s Eve (4 February 2019) with a sumptuous Chinese buffet dinner with peking duck, dim sum, noodle treasures, seafood corner and much more delicacies of the region’s cuisine. For entertainment, the restaurant will be blending both the Chinese Barong Sai and the Balinese Barong Dance into one seamless performance, showing an amazing mixing of cultures. The buffet is available at IDR 499,000++ per person inclusive of free flow Chinese Green Tea. A beer and wine package is available at an additional IDR 299,000++ per person.

From the 1-7 February 2019, Kunyit Restaurant will be offering a special Chinese High Tea, together with dum sum selection priced at IDR 250,000++ per person from 1 until 7 February 2019. Guests also can choose to have coffee or green tea and several selections of juices. This high tea experience extends the celebrations of Chinese New Year in Bali !

The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali

Jalan Kartika Plaza , Tuban, Bali 80361

Book: +62361 2090 477 | [email protected]

www.theanvayabali.com

HARD ROCK HOTEL BALI

Enjoy a sumptuous Chinese New Year Buffet at Starz Diner Restaurant, Hard Rock Hotel Bali. Their abundant festive dinner will feature a sumptuous buffet spread including Honey Soy Glazed Prawns, Crispy 5 Spice Roast Pork, Mongolian Beef and more!

Buffet dinner at IDR 395K net for adult and IDR 195K for children. Early Bird IDR 350K net for adult and IDR 150k for kid (BOOKED BEFORE 1 FEBRUARY 2019.)

Reserve now at +62 361 761869 ext 7522 or e-mail [email protected]

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jalan Pantai Kuta

+62 361 761869 ext 7522 / [email protected]

bali.hardrockhotels.net

THE STONES HOTEL – LEGIAN BALI

Dive into a delicious Chinese New Years in Bali with a Chinese Buffet at The Stones Hotel Legian Bali. The Year of the Pig is going to a delicious one at the hotel’s Stones Kitchen.

The Chinese Buffet will include all of your favourites, including a range of Dim Sum delicacies and of course the Hoisin Duck live station. On top of that there will be a Dragon Dance at 7pm and Hongbao (red envelope) for every guest!

5 February 2019 from 6pm – IDR 330,000++ including a bottle of beer.

The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Legian, Bali

+62 362 3005888

www.thestoneshotelbali.com

Sanur

MAYA SANUR

You are invited to Maya Sanur Resort & Spa to spend a meaningful and heartwarming time this Chinese New YeaR in Bali with family, friends and your loved ones. Enjoy a vast array of festive delicacies that will enhance the happiness of family gatherings.

The resort will be holding a Family Style Dining experience, together with a Lion Dance Performance, at both Reef or Graze restaurants. A huge range of authentic Chinese delicacies, skilfully handcrafted by their culinary team, will be available at both restaurants.

They will be celebrating Chinese New Year’s Eve on the 4th February, with dinner available from 6pm onwards, and performances at 7pm (Graze) and 7.30pm (Reef)

IDR 326,888++ per person : Book Now

Maya Sanur Resort & Spa

For more information and reservation:

+62 361 849 7800 | [email protected]

www.mayaresorts.com

JIMBARAN / ULUWATU

AYANA RESORT &NSPA

A feast of the senses awaits for all revelers of Chinese New Year in Bali over the 4th and 5th of February at AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI, where a glittering menu of spectacular lunches, dinners, and after-hours parties promises to start the ‘Year of the Pig’ off right:



Authentic Cantonese Lunch and Dinner at Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant

The festivities begin in the exquisite dining room of Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant, AYANA’s award-winning Chinese restaurant. Known for its live seafood, sumptuous abalone, and colorful dim sum; Ah Yat rolls out the red carpet on Monday, February 4th, with a set lunch and dinner fit for royalty. Enjoy the good cheer of lion dance performances, live Chinese music, and opulent decorations.

Balinese Style Chinese New Year Dinner Under the Stars at Kampoeng Bali

AYANA’s Balinese village inspired restaurant is a magical destination for families, friends, and colleagues to be on Monday, February 4th. In addition to traditional Chinese dishes, the evening’s five-star buffet will also showcase the archipelago’s favorite delicacies including tender babi guling, grilled seafood and meat satays, and artisanal chili sauces. Guests can sit back and enjoy a colorful show with dramatic Balinese dances, a lively lion dance, and fireworks to end the evening with a thrill.

Rock Bar, BALI Red Party Sets the Stage for an Epic ‘Year of the Pig’

Guests can expect ‘the party of the year’ to take place on February 4th, at Rock Bar, BALI from 4pm to 2am. In iconic Rock Bar style, the evening’s itinerary includes an unforgettable Barong Sai parade and performance, afternoon music set by DJ Fury, live acoustic band throughout the evening, and fireworks extravaganza.

‘Padi Asian Spice’ Dinner Buffet for an Exotic Twist on Chinese New Year 2019

The chefs at Padi – AYANA’s enchanting open-air, thatched roof signature restaurant – specialize in creating gorgeous culinary creations with the flavors of the archipelago. Padi Asian Spice offers a unique opportunity to infuse a traditional holiday with new life, complemented by a tantalizing selection of beloved Asian dishes and Balinese Legong Dance.

For full information on Ayana’s CNY promotions, read their brochure .

Ayana Resort and Spa Bali

Karang Mas Estate | Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 702 222

ayanaresort.com

INTERCONTINENTAL BALI RESORT

On Monday, 4th February at the resort’s beautifully renovated Taman Gita Restaurant, dive into a lively feast featuring a tasty selection of Chinese specialities, international dishes and live cooking stations.

Wander around the many buffet stations available in this immaculate dining destination, which will be oozing with hunger-inducing aromas. Chinese New Year in Bali is a day to also celebrate prosperity, and what better way to do that than by enjoying a big feast.

On top of the buffet dinner, enjoy a rousing, traditional lion dance (Barong Sai) performance.

Priced at IDR 850,000++ per person. For reservations, please email to [email protected]

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jalan Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888 | [email protected]

bali.intercontinental.com

UBUD

THE GOLDEN MONKEY

The Golden Monkey serves comfort Chinese food in the heart of Ubud and has been pleasing the palates of Ubudians with their delicious BBQ and Dim Sum offerings. The Golden Monkey serves a range of Chinese favourites from Soft Shell Crab, Kung Pao Chicken, Kui Tew Noodles, Fried Rices and Stir Frys, but their BBQ and Dim Sum are what keeps people coming. Steamy Xia Long Bao, Har Gow and Crystal Dumplings come hot and delicious, and their BBQ bites like Crispy Pork Belly and Roast Duck are among the favourites served here. A great destination for friends and families with a fun, light ambience. Book this place early if you’re looking to have Chinese New Year in Ubud!

Golden Monkey Ubud

A : Jalan Dewi Sita, Central Ubud

T : +62 361 908 1842 / +6281237783571

W : www.goldenmonkeyubud.com

COMO UMA UBUD

2019 heralds the Year of the Pig, and to celebrate, COMO Uma Ubud will be hosting a dinner on February 4th at Kemiri – their tropical, al-fresco restaurant, where koi fish swim in a pond fed by a waterfall. Chinese lanterns will adorn the space, adding to the beauty and intimate atmosphere of the scene.

The feast is designed for the family to come together to enjoy delicious Balinese and Chinese fusion cuisine. The four courses will be themed around the symbolism of the food – thought to bring luck and happiness to you in the coming year. Begin the night with a complimentary ‘Orange Oasis’ cocktail, with a base of cherry brandy and gin to get the festivities started.

Dinner is priced at IDR 500,000 per person and is subject to a 21 per cent government tax and service charge. Dinner will take place between 7.00pm and 9.30pm on February 4th 2019.

Book Now

COMO Uma Ubud

Jalan Raya Sanggingan, Banjar Lungsiakan, Kedewatan Ubud

+62 361 972 448

[email protected]

www.comohotels.com/umaubud

COMO SHAMBHALA ESTATE



To celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali, COMO Shambhala Estate will be offering Yusheng, which will be available on the evening of February 5th – the perfect festive speciality to bring prosperity to your new year.

Please note, this dish is available upon request and priced at IDR 140,000 per person. Yusheng is included in stays for guests booking the entire residence.

Book Now

COMO Shambhala Estate

Banjar Begawan, Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan

+62 361 978 888 || [email protected]

www.comohotels.com/comoshambhalaestate

CANGGU

HOTEL TUGU BALI

Usher in welcoming the Year of the Pig with auspicious arrays of Peranakan flavours with Hotel Tugu Bali. Dine in a beautifully restored, 313 year-old temple from the Kang Xi period.

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Bali inspired by the peranakan festivities in Batavia back in the 50s’ where families unite and young love blossoms. 7 Course Dinner IDR 500K ++, Tuesday February 5th 2019 at 7 PM onwards, Bale Sutra (Hotel Tugu Bali).

Hotel Tugu Bali

Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

+62 361 4731701 | [email protected]

www.tuguhotels.com/hotels/bali

COMO BEACH CLUB



In Chinese tradition, to feast at Lunar New Year is to celebrate prosperity and fortune. So, at COMO Beach Club, you’re invited to dive into a special four-course meal to bring in the Year of the Pig, 5 February 2019.

This four-course meal is themed around the symbolism of the food which is believed to bring luck and prosperity for the coming year and will be followed by a traditional Chinese dragon dance to welcome in the new year as the sun sets.

Dinner is priced IDR 475,00++ per person.

Dinner will take place at 7.00pm on the February 5th.

COMO Uma Canggu

Jalan Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 620 2228 || [email protected]

www.comohotels.com/umacanggu