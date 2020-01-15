Beginning the Year with a Holiday? You Can with Mercure Bali Legian’s Affordable Stay What's On | Written By, Life on the Island |

The festive season is over; parties and celebrations have finished and it’s back to work for most of us. But if you’re in need of a holiday after the holiday-season, then a trip to Bali when the December crowds are gone makes for a perfectly timed escape. On top of that, you can expect this ‘new year’ holiday to be affordable, with the island’s low-season in play.

Inviting you to start 2020 in Bali is Mercure Bali Legian, whose affordable start of the year room rates are alone a reason to come to the island!

Ancak Pool

Found on the main street of Jalan Legian, the four star hotel is a quick walk away from Legian Beach, allowing for sun, sea and sand at a moment’s notice! Of course, the road is well-stocked with popular restaurants, bars and shops as well. Its convenient location means its minutes away from Seminyak, too, where more lifestyle experiences await.

Although, you may not even want to leave the hotel. Mercure Bali Legian is home to 2 outdoor swimming pools (including one that extends out on the first floor!), Lavare Spa where pampering massages await, a gym and a Kid’s Corner for those with young families. If you’re looking to lounge all-day, spend time at ‘Poole Bar’ where cocktails on the rooftop under the sun await, or dine at the hotel’s Ancak Restaurant.





Ancak Restaurant

Though isn’t a holiday at the start of the year quite indulgent? Perhaps, but it’s made possible with Mercure Bali Legian’s affordable start-of-year rates.

Their Superior Room for example invites you into a modern and comfortable space, complete with all the modern facilities including a spacious bathroom with a rainfall shower-head, 32-inch LED TV with premium channels, coffee/tea maker, mini bar, and premium bedding. Being their entry-level accommodation, you’re able to experience the hotel and all of its facilities at an incredibly reasonable price. However, Mercure Bali Legian also offers Deluxe Balcony, Executive Suite, Family Room, and Deluxe Plunge Pool stays for those looking for an even more luxurious experience.

Superior Room

So, if you’re looking to experience Bali, the start of the year is the time to do it. Take advantage of affordable stay packes available now at Mercure Bali Legian.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 9386 100 or email [email protected] .

Mercure Bali Legian

Jalan Legian No. 328, Legian

+62 361 9386 100

[email protected]

www.accorhotels.com/8450