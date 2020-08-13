Bask Under the Sun at Ayodya Beach Club for Only IDR 150K

Found on a stunning, 300-metre stretch of beach in Nusa Dua, Ayodya Beach Club and Grill presents a laid-back destination where sunny weather meets ocean breeze.

With picnic mats set up on the manicured lawn, colourful beanbags, day beds and parasols sinking into the sand, this Nusa Dua Beachclub has all of the relaxation bases covered! Plenty of places to lie-back and soak up the sun, then cool off by taking a dip in the infinity pool or straight into the sea.

The Nusa Dua destination wants everyone to be able to enjoy a beachfront experience, especially after such a difficult period, which is why their special “Chill Out & Refresh” promotion means that for only IDR 150.000nett/person you can enjoy all the beach club’s facilities, with food and beverage credit included and free use of pool towel.

The amazing experience at Ayodya Beach Club and Grill is extended by the fantastic food and beverage offerings. Think beachfront pizzas, barbecued meat, seafood platters — all the delights that are perfect for a beachfront graze. As for drinks, well, ice cold cocktails and beer buckets await for a day of luxuriating. Many drinks promotions to take advantage of as well.

Ayodya Beach Club and Grill

at Ayodya Resort Bali, Mengiat Beach, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771102

Beach Club Website