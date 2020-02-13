Bamboo Blonde : The Epitome of Island Style Indulge | Written By, Life on the Island |

This street-style magnet has built a fierce social presence on the island among local and international followers. With 14 stores spanning across Bali, Bamboo Blonde has been redefining the ‘island babe’ look in line with contemporary fashion since 2007.

The clothes are breezy and colourful, whilst presenting a bold take on ‘resort chic’. Flowing outerwear and dress shirts to wear over your bikini; sultry playsuits and two-piece sets for a sunny stroll through Seminyak; and for the sophisticated sundown soirees, the maxi dresses and jumpsuits are head-turners yet elegant.

The seasons are fleeting at Bamboo Blonde. The new arrivals quickly turn into best sellers, that demands of re-stocking is not unusual, if not, has justified a designated ‘Back in Stock’ section on the website. You have a chance to shop Bamboo Blonde’s latest campaign exuding European chic aesthetics with tropical touches authentic to Bali’s resort and beach club lifestyle.

Bamboo Blonde

Jalan Kayu Aya, Seminyak

+62 361 731864

bambooblonde.com