Bali’s Strong Foundations are its Defence – by Livia Hutahaean

Bali maintains its authenticity with a very strong foundation, not a foundation that is built easily and starts early.

– Submitted by Livia Hutahaean

Bali builds a high and sturdy foundation using faith and obedience to customs. Obedience which has become a basic culture and has greatly shaped the way in which Bali’s modernisation has taken shape.

Bali firmly holds its beliefs that tradition is able to bring identity. Bali believes that changes and revolutions brought by modernisation is not be able to match the power of their belief.

Solid foundations that Bali builds are hereditary, passed through the generations. Seeing neighbouring provinces shaped by modernisation, Bali decided to remain strong and did not want to be separated from what brought it to the surface of the world: their culture, their tradition.

Culture that is still being delivered, regardless of where and what is happening to them. A tradition that has remained held in high esteem. A beautiful foundation, a strong foundation. The foundation that was built with sincerity, with love for their Almighty. Love that exceeds everything that the world can provide.



