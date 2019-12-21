Bali’s Own Artisinal Paletas with Tropical Flavours

In 2015 Paletas Wey opened doors in Seminyak, allowing foodies to indulge in the refreshing flavours of the Mexican dessert. Today the brand has expanded to other regions in Indonesia such as Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bandung with over tens of outlets serving artisanal paletas with intense flavours, colours and textures without using any artificial flavouring and colouring. From ‘Fruity’ (refreshing and healthy) such as Watermelon Lime and Lime Strawberry, ‘Premium’ (sophisticated flavours on every bite) such as Mango Strawberry and Wild Berries, to ‘Gold’ (delicately crafted for real indulgence) such as Vanilla Oreo and Durian as well as the must-try Banana Nutella, Paletas Wey’s products are handmade from the ripest fruits and seasonal products from local markets as well as highest quality of imported ingredients that are blended to reach smooth purees and incredible creaminess.

A must-try among the Paletas Wey’s products is ‘Yoghurt with Fruits’ from their Gold range, and you can get it from Paletas Wey’s outlets in Bali that are spread across the island’s south to Nusa Lembongan. Alternatively, you can have Paletas Wey served at your events and parties at their attractive trolleys.

Paletas Wey

Jalan Cargo Taman II No 38, Ubung Kaja, Denpasar Utara

+62 361 907 2921

[email protected],com

www.paletaswey.com