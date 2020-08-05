Bali’s Eclectic Art Spaces

Besides being home to luxurious resorts, a plethora of pristine beaches and the island’s all-around natural beauty, Bali is imbued with a rich history and heritage in its world of art. People from all corners of the globe come to the island not just for a taste of paradise, but to experience limitless discovery of art and design. For such a small island, Bali is home to an eclectic group of artists and creatives, both local and international, which has made the art industry in Bali blossom. Visitors will find an array of art spaces and galleries scattered throughout the island.

Although these diverse art spaces and galleries exhibit a variety of art styles and mediums, they have one common thread that binds them together: to provide a platform for upcoming and established local and international artists to showcase their talent and craft. From the modern design-and-art-driven CushCush Gallery in Denpasar; the pioneering international contemporary Nyaman Gallery in Seminyak; the traditional visual arts of TiTian Art Space; to the Ubud-style paintings at Ubud Diary.

Nyaman Gallery

Established in 2015, Nyaman Gallery is located in the vibrant Seminyak area. Enclosed within a sophisticated monochromatic building with unique window-displayed contemporary art, Nyaman Gallery presents a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling neighbourhood with a warmly lit and well-decorated space. Derived from the Indonesian word ‘nyaman’, meaning comfortable or cosy, the word is reflected in the gallery’s philosophy in showcasing its contemporary art collection.

Showcasing twelve upcoming local artists along with established international artists, Nyaman Gallery works closely together with the represented artists to present unique and innovative perspectives into a dynamic collection, which includes a wide variety of striking, street-style urban art, extraordinary mixed media pieces, captivating surreal paintings, and stunning photography that utilises both digital techniques along with contemporary photography using creative use of wet-collodion.

Nurturing a select and familial relationship with its artists, Nyaman Gallery cherishes not only in the final product but also the fun experienced in the creative process and urges the artists to be bold, experiment, push boundaries and tap into their artistic minds to discover their fullest potential.

Coming up to the second floor, visitors will find Nyaman Artspace, which regularly holds creative workshops over the weekends. These workshops and classes are open for participants of all ages that will not only take home their creations but a fruitful experience to be remembered.

“With visitors hailing from all over the world, we welcome art lovers into a dialogue where the East engages the West, where modern ideas complement traditional philosophies, and where travellers can discover the magical beauty of Indonesia.”

Additionally, Nyaman Gallery not only exhibits original contemporary art but also presents a beautifully curated collection of Indonesian traditional arts. The gallery hopes to preserve the mythical Indonesian culture by highlighting the archipelago’s rich and stunning yet increasingly forgotten age-old craftsmanship that are encompassed in these antique items. From the regal ceremonial headdresses from Sumatra, Bali and Papua; the intricately hand-carved wooden betel containers from Sumba; to the war spears from Borneo, and many more age-old inspired items that are carefully handcrafted by Indonesian artisans.

Monday – Friday: 9 AM – 9 PM

Jl. Basangkasa No. 88, Seminyak

+62 361 736 226

nyamangallery.com



TiTian Art Space

Located in the cultural heart of Bali, TiTianArt Space can be found in Ubud. Established in 2016 by the TiTian Bali Foundation, founded by SoemantriWidagdo, TiTian Art Space was envisioned as a platform to preserve Bali’s magnificent cultural heritage from any disturbances caused by the ever-changing technological, social and cultural developments of the 21st century. It was also created to guide Balinese visual artists in manoeuvring and withstanding these changes that are happening worldwide in the hopes that they will find enough success to push the creative economy in Bali and, eventually, Indonesia, and to put Balinese art on the global radar.

The Foundation’s main mission is to discover exceptional artists in the Balinese art industry, specifically in painting and carving, and guide them so that they can reach their maximum potential on both the local and international spotlight. The Foundation also makes an effort to present a nurturing environment that will allow artistic freedom, supporting their artistic creativity to thrive within the limits and intersections of Balinese culture, while also welcoming new technological advancements and external artistic influences.

It is through this vision that TiTian Bali Foundation strives to ensure the survival of the traditional Balinese visual arts in this ever-evolving modern world and to achieve its cultural and economic potential at its fullest.

Tuesday – Sunday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Jl. Raya NyuhKuning No. 5, Ubud

+62 361 908 7230 / +62 811 398 8444

titianartspace.com

CushCush Gallery Bali

Nestled in the bustling Denpasar area of Bali, CushCush Gallery Bali was established in 2016 and was envisioned as a space that can accommodate innovative collaborations between design and art. Presenting itself as an alternative gallery, CushCush Gallery celebrates multifaceted creativity through cross-explorations of art, design, materiality, techniques and crafts. The gallery is an extension of the CushCush family, a design company co-founded by SuriawatiQiu and Jindhee Chua.

Conceived as a small haven away from the hustle and bustle of Denpasar, the gallery rests within CushCush Studio, an expansive space that was previously a garment factory. The gallery comprises of the main gallery space along with three smaller studio spaces that can accommodate a wide-ranging creative and art programmes, as well as showcase space for artworks to limited-edition design objects and furniture.

The gallery exhibits a variety of established and upcoming artists, both local and international, to showcase innovative and high-quality contemporary design and art programs that are designed to enliven the Balinese art industry. CushCush Gallery facilitates networking between a global community of artists and creatives in Bali through its year-round programs including residencies, collaborations, workshops and curated exhibitions.

Several of their annual programs include CCG Discover, DenPasarArt+Design, and CHARCOAL FOR CHILDREN, a community-based creative program that brings local and international artists as well as creative communities together to explore drawing using charcoal with children.

“We just completed our CCG Social Campaign this Mid-July, ‘Solidarity For Humanity’, a program we put together in response to this current situation, as a way for artists and creatives to share the spirit of resilience and humanity through works that inspire and/or can act as solutions,” said Co-Founder, Suriawati Qiu.

The gallery will be hosting an upcoming event entitled ‘PUNO’, in collaboration with the prominent Yogyakarta-based Papermoon Puppet Theatre, scheduled for 13-15 November 2020. They will also be publishing their annual printed Bali Art + Design Guide 2020 online so that people can get easier access. They will also have another collaboration this November, with IFI (Institut Français Indonesia), and will host a designer-in-residence from France.

Monday – Friday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Saturday: 9 AM – 12 PM

Jl. Teuku Umar, Gg. Rajawali No. 1A, Denpasar

+62 361 484 558

cushcushgallery.com



Ubud Diary

Nestled in Lodtunduh, south of Ubud is the latest art gallery to open in Bali that is set to be a cultural landmark – Ubud Diary. Opened in late November 2019, Ubud Diary showcases a collection largely of the Ubud-style paintings. The gallery’s grand opening coincided with the launch of a book written by Richard Horstman entitled ‘Ubud Diary: Celebrating the Ubud School of Painting – The Diversity of Visual Language’.

Founded by Tommy Diary, famously known as Made Ary, the gallery was conceived after the realisation that today’s generation has seemingly forgotten about the Ubud School of Painting and how the Ubud style painting, which is a fundamental part of the Balinese art history, is not picked up by today’s’ young artists. The gallery’s main mission is to promote the Ubud style of painting, therefore, the Ubud style becomes the focal point of this new gallery, with the goal to preserve and revive the Ubud School of Painting.

Inside the gallery, visitors will find the works of over 20 distinguished Ubud-style Balinese artists showcased along the walls. Each artist takes on the Ubud-style, although with their respective subjects and personal interpretations. Additionally, the gallery not only exhibits paintings but also displays a collection of wooden antiquities and artefacts. The design of the building itself extends its devotion to Indonesian culture by incorporating carved doorways and decorations. Other than the gallery, Ubud Diary also features a villa. Keeping up with the latest technology, each artwork displayed features a QR-Code, which when scanned through the Ubud Diary mobile application, contains information and details about the artworks.

Set to become yet another Ubud landmark and cultural destination for art-appreciators from all corners of the globe, Ubud Diary will help promote awareness to the Ubud School of Painting and keep the Ubud-style alive for future generations.

Monday – Sunday: 8 AM – 10 PM

Jl. A. A. Gede Rai No. 7, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 813 8000 7899

ubuddiary.com