Bali’s Charm is Culture and Tradition – by Angela Sangkala

Bali is an island in Indonesia and actually, it’s just a small part of the country. Even with so many islands and regions, most people both Indonesian and tourists over the world recognise Bali as a sanctuary for a holiday or even living.

– Submission by Angela Chandra Sangkala

Sometimes a few people, especially those who are not Indonesian citizens, think that Bali is a country itself rather than a part of Indonesia or they are just said, “Yeah I know Indonesia. Bali, right?” and as for Indonesians, Bali is equally as attractive. Most Indonesians who mostly live in the city still make Bali their perfect short getaway destination for relaxation. Bali has the ‘charms’ that can attract people in that way.

‘Charms’ here means the culture and the traditions in Bali are still so thick and because of this, people who live outside Bali are curious to those authentic things that only can be experienced in Bali.

So many beautiful places can be visited in Bali such as beaches, rice fields, waterfalls, caves, traditional markets and many more. A few beaches in Bali are just perfect for surfing and the others are just fine to enjoy the sunrise or sunset. People who want to find summer when winter descends upon their own country will find it in Bali. People who want to be away from the busy city also can come to Bali to find peace.

In Bali, people don’t just can find beaches or beautiful cafes but also rice fields, the experience of traditional Bali culture, sacred places and more. Despite a lot of modernisation in this era, Bali can follow modernisation for certain aspects also in certain ways without erasing their authenticity. The modernisation in Bali can be seen from their regions, there are some places or regions already being injected with modern retail shops, aesthetic cafes, and malls. Therefore, within the modernisation in places like Denpasar and Seminyak, the places are also still following traditional rules in Bali which is not allowing their building to be taller than a coconut tree. All of the buildings in Bali are following the same rule. So, even with the modernisation that impacted some regions, in Bali, we won’t see any skyscrapers.

Some of the regions in Bali, like Ubud, are still pure and authentic. Ubud is still so much more traditional than other regions, with the local people insisting to keep their cultural traditions away from the modern era or following trends. Balinese people are also still using the Balinese language to communicate with each other which is people from outside Bali also can learn the language so that it is not to be forgotten.

Some of the resorts even offer classes to learn Tari Kecak (the traditional dance of Bali) or cooking traditional food in Bali and absolutely these kind of things attract more people to come to Bali because they can experience something that they can’t be experience at home. These things make Bali authentic. If Bali let the modernisation into their culture then Bali wouldn’t be the Bali as we know until right now.