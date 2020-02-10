When the lounging on glittery sand and savouring cocktails at sunset have been ticked off the date list, perhaps it’s time to take the intimacy to the next level. Here we share some of the island’s unparalleled romantic escapes and stays that encourage you and your loved one to explore not only Bali, but also your own relationship.

Confined to quarters



Pitching up a touch of luxe deep in Ubud’s rainforests, Capella Ubud sets ups a tailor-made glamping experience for discerning couples who treasure history and architecture — and seclusion. Inspired by the early European settlers from the 1800s, Capella Ubud’s meticulous design was conceptualised by architect Bill Bensley, whose style exhibits his remarkable attention to detail. Each tent boasts a bespoke concept; adorned with handpicked valuable antique artefacts, books, paintings, drawings, and furniture to pay homage to the local craftsmanship and Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage as well as the Dutch Colony army. The refined camp is a hidden sanctuary that captures the expectations of travelling couples aspiring to enjoy Ubud’s untouched natural surroundings (not a single tree was cut down during construction!) in a stylish fashion.

Go the extra mile to spend time with your loved one in complete solace with Capella’s ‘Confined to Quarters’. Their signature experience is ideal for honeymoons, a romantic wedding anniversary, or a digital detox; and allows you to disconnect with the outside world to totally reconnect with your partner for a full 24-hours. You both will be pampered with private sessions of yoga, Balinese blessing rituals, massages, chakra balancing, an exquisite culinary feast, and more treats.

Capella Ubud

Jalan RY Dalem, Keliki

+62 361 2091888

capellahotels.com/en/capella-ubud

No walls between us



Limiting guest numbers to only a handful, Sandat Glamping Tents gives couples the utmost privacy and solitude under their safari-style tents. Eco-conscious designs, blending seamlessly with the verdant natural surroundings, a stay in the bespoke Sandat allows you and your partner to fully immerse yourselves in the charms of Ubud’s great outdoors.

A bedroom in a tent at Sandat Glamping,Ubud

Whilst glamping may come across as rustic, rest-assured that these are elegant enclosures. Each tent is filled with plush sofas and beds, flowing white drapes that hang from the ceiling and gorgeous wood and nature-inspired furnishings that are ground warm and grounding. They are also equipped with a mini fridge, speakers, and WiFi connection. Despite the ultimate comforts of these tents, Sandat encourages you to get involved in their exclusive experiences to discover the true spirit of Bali from the cultural, spiritual and even recreational. A Romantic Dinner under the stars can be set up with a menu personally tailored to you and your partner. Allow this open, ‘wallless’ stay to be a metaphor for the love between you and your partner.



Sandat Glamping

Jalan Subak Sala, Ubud

+62 821 4408 1998

glampingsandat.com

On the wild side



Offering the treat of watching wildlife roam right in front of your room, Mara River Safari Lodge brings you straight into the African savannah, where you and your loved one are encouraged to discover your wild sides!

Enveloped in a remote destination, each lodge features a private open air terrace where you can observe animals native to Africa – like zebras, rhino and wildebeest – graze together in nature. In unique safari-themed rooms, you and your partner will stay within the grounds of Bali Safari Marine Park in this bespoke resort, whilst enjoying your own privacy and access to panoramic views of the safari. Your room comes with a complimentary pass to the Safari Park – even better, they can arrange a special experience just for couples! Go on a private tour in a 4×4 Land Rover; or opt for Mara River’s tailored honeymoon experience package where you and your partner can explore every corner of the Safari and reconnect with nature. In addition, enjoy a full course of international cuisine at Tsavo Lion Restaurant, the first African-themed restaurant in Asia that allows guests to enjoy a close encounter with a majestic pride of lions.

Mara River Safari Lodge

Bali Safari Marine Park, Jalan Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra No. KM.19,8, Gianyar

+62 361 4791800

marariversafarilodge.com

Fifty shades of Bali



Forget ocean-view bedrooms and spas in the jungle, they’re just a distraction! Fuel the flames of love with your partner in Bali’s first ‘love themed’ villas. Berry Amour Romantic Villas in Seminyak offers 20 villas (complete with a Jacuzzi and private kitchen) with each room embodying its own character and mood, conjuring your wildest fantasies to life. They call it a pilgrimage site for lovers in pursuit of ‘redamancy’ (the act of loving in return) and those wanting a bit of excitement that goes beyond the conventional bonding time. You can choose themes from Desire, Mystique, Temptation (an ode to Fifty Shades of Grey) among other sensual settings. Berry Amour also caters to couples seeking a dreamier ambiance; their range of ‘romantic gimmick selection’ lets couples live their head-in-the-clouds love stories from crowning a flower headpiece to the bride upon arrival, a romantic bath ritual to ‘Jacuzzi wonder’ – we’ll let your imagination do the work.

To enliven the sparks of love this Valentine’s Day, Berry Amour is throwing a grand romantic gesture for all couples on the island. Berry Amour’s ‘Valentine Festival’ invites lovebirds to their cocktail and BBQ party, with a side of salsa dancing. The villa will transform into a floral sanctuary for a day with wonderful photo-ops to seize and commemorate a memorable Valentine’s in Bali.

Berry Amour Romantic Villas

Jalan Batu Belig, Kerobokan, Seminyak

+62 361 473 7405

berryamourvillas.com