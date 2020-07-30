Bali Re-Opens for Domestic Tourists : What Provisions Must Travellers Take?

On 31 July 2020, Bali will be official open for domestic tourism, as sanction by the regional Balinese government and the Governor of Bali, I Wayan Koster.

This opening of domestic borders is Part Two of the authority’s phasing program to re-open the whole island. 9 July marked the opening of certain beaches, local businesses and public areas; since then other large tourist destinations have been opening up one-by-one, including the Bali Botanical Gardens in Bedugul, and the Tirta Gangga Water Gardens in East Bali, for example.

According to Pemerintah Provinsi Bali (Bali Provincial Government), this move was sanctioned as the case numbers of recoverd Covid-19 patients was larger than current positive cases. This sparked a need to puish economic recovery and begin the move towards the final phase of opening up the island to international tourism, marked for 11 September 2020.

Head of Tourism Office, Putu Astawa, said “We continue to spread various health protocol applications to the tourism industry, so that they can be implemented as a whole.”

However, health and safety standards for businesses are yet to be finalised, even though some local certification for health and hygiene have already begun. Whether this is enough to convince tourists to come to the island, or make them feel secure enough, is yet to be confirmed.

On 26 July 2020, the provincial government released a Circular (No. 15243 of 2020) which outlined the provisions for domestic tourists planning to visit Bali. Here we have translated them for those wishing to visit.

Requirements for Domestic Tourists coming to Bali are as follows:-

Certificate showing negative result of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based swab test, or minimum non-reactive rapid test results from an authorised agency.



The validity period of the Certificate of negative results from the PCR-based swab test or the results of the non-reactive rapid test for visiting Bali is no later than 14 days after the Certificate is issued.

Travellers who have shown a Certificate of negative results on a PCR-based swab test or non-reactive rapid test results that are still valid, are no longer required to swab tests or rapid tests, unless they experience clinical symptoms of Covid-19 thereafter.

Tourists who cannot show a certificate of negative PCR-based swab test or non-reactive rapid test results are obliged to take a PCR-based swab test or rapid test in Bali.

Tourists whose results are ‘reactive’ for the rapid test are obliged to take a PCR-based swab test in Bali. While waiting for the results of the swab test, tourists must undergo a quarantine process at a place determined by the Provincial Government of Bali.

Tourists who are positive of Covid-19 based on the results of the swab test will be treated at a health facility in Bali.

The cost of a swab test, rapid test, quarantine or health facility is the responsibility of tourists.

During their time in Bali, all visitors must adhere to the rules and regulations expected such as: wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, social distancing at least 1m apart, and other standard practices during this pandemic.

Finally, the government also requires that visitors download their latest app, ‘LOVEBALI’ (http://lovebali.baliprov.go.id/). The app is used as a platform for visitors to report problems or complaints while in Bali.

