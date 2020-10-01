Bali Pink Ribbon Annual 5K Walk and Fun Run Goes Virtual

Bali Pink Ribbon proudly announces their annual walk and fun run fundraising event, albeit in a slightly different form this year with a virtual spin, is set to take place on 24-25 October 2020.

Following the cancellation of their annual event due to the current pandemic, Bali Pink Ribbon (BPR) will be hosting their annual 5K Walk and Fun Run virtually for the first time ever this year. Bali Pink Ribbon will be collaborating with the 99 Virtual Race application for this collective run and invites everyone to join the event by completing their own 5K run in local parks, neighbourhoods or residential areas, individually or in small groups – still social distancing, of course!

The pre-event phase will invite cancer survivors and those affected by cancer to share their story as a means to shed a light on breast cancer awareness on the island. There will be opportunities to donate for the cause throughout the event. Participants can kick off their 5K run at any time they choose, whether it is right after the live event, over the weekend or anytime throughout the breast awareness month of October.

The inaugural virtual fun run welcomes participants of all ages and skills to partake in this fundraising event. In regards to the safety measures, participants are encouraged to pick a local neighbourhood location such as spacious parks or gardens that are not crowded so they can run comfortably at their own pace and path.

In its 12th year, Bali Pink Ribbon continues to use its platform to provide the best breast cancer awareness information in Indonesia. Proceeds from the fundraising will be put towards the funding of free breast screening roadshows throughout Bali and its outer islands, in partnership with the medical team from Prima Medika Hospital and volunteers. BPR will also allocate funds to support their support groups, healthy living talks, and demonstrations for breast cancer patients. BPR also has a long-term goal to accommodate women who are waiting for treatments in Denpasar hospitals by building a free hostel or “rumah singgah”.

Registration for the virtual race is open from 22 August 2020 until 23 October 2020. Participants can sign up through the 99 Virtual Race application, available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Registration fee is priced at IDR 199,000, which already includes an IDR 60,000 donation to BPR to support their social campaigns and activities, Finisher Medal, eBib and eCertificate. The registration fee also includes entry to win a door prize with exciting prizes such as 99VR Freeslot, 99VR masks, 3D Dots Sweatband FLUO Compressport, iBungee Lock Laces Speedlace, brave.co.id Jersey, and Vivofit 4 Garment. Participants can also purchase the Dryfit Jersey for IDR 199,000, inclusive of IDR 20,000 donation to BPR.

You can also make direct donations to BPR through the application with a minimum donation of IDR 50,000. For more information on Bali Pink Ribbon 5K Walk and Fun Run, please visit www.balipinkribbon.com

