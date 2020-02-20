Bali’s ‘New Year’ is quite different from that of a Western or even of Chinese culture; rather than a day of celebration, parties, meeting family and feasting, Bali’s new year’s day is quite opposite. That’s right, Hari Raya Nyepi is a full-day of silence; 24 hours in which the island’s inhabitants must stay indoors for meditation, introspection and for some, fasting.

Whilst local Balinese Hindus stay home to follow their religious rites and obligations, other residents and tourists find this time perfect for a staycation. Hotels and resorts around the island offer special packages for stays during this period, as Bali comes to a complete standstill. If you’re looking to ‘escape the silence’ this Nyepi 2020, we’ve put together a list of Nyepi Hotel Packages 2020. With Nyepi itself happening on 25 March 2020, Nyepi stay packages run from the 24th-26th March 2020 (3 Days, 2 Nights). Choose by area:

KUTA – SEMINYAK – CANGGU – SANUR – JIMBARAN/ULUWATU –

NUSA DUA – UBUD – OUT OF TOWN



ESCAPE TO LOMBOK

KUTA

Closing access to vehicles early in the afternoon (around 2pm), Jalan Legian transforms into a fairground-like display as banjars (village communities) display their Ogoh–Ogoh monster effigies, which later are carried during the Ngrupuk Parade, starting at 7pm to Jalan Raya Kuta . Those staying in the area can enjoy the parade the day before Nyepi (Tuesday, 24th March 2020), as well as a display of the Melasti cleansing ceremony on Raya Kuta. On Nyepi itself experience Kuta like never before: silent!

The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali

Experience a blissful Nyepi in Bali this year, where The ANVAYA Beach Resort Bali has put together an enchanting Nyepi package. The resort presents the idyllic destination on such auspicious occasion, a time to reflect and realign yourself.

The Nyepi package is priced at IDR 1,930,000nett/room/night in the Deluxe Room, which comes with a complimentary upgrade to the lavish Premiere Room. The package includes a one-time buffet dinner for two people during Nyepi Day and a 15% discount on F&B and spa purchases. Enjoy late check out until 2pm on Thursday, 26 March 2020. Indulge in a Nyepi Eve Dinner at Kunyit Restaurant, served buffet-style, priced at IDR 350,000++/person. Children below 12 years old dine for 50% off.

Price: Starts from IDR 1,930,000nett/room/night

Book: The ANVAYA Beach Resort Nyepi Package

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Witness the famous Ogoh-Ogoh Parade, Melasti Ceremony and Kuta Beach’s festivities at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, sitting beachfront on Kuta Beach. Ring in the ‘Saka New Year 1941′ with a range of exciting activities, and experience the hotel’s rocking new rooms unveiled in 2018. Their package is inclusive of: Daily buffet breakfast for 2 adult and 2 children under 16 years old at Starz Diner or A la carte, 2 Rock Spa vouchers for body treatments valued at IDR. 200,000 net each, 1 x Nyepi buffet lunch at Starz Diner for 2 adult, 25% discount on food at Jamie’s Italian Restaurant, 15% discount at Hard Rock Hotel Bali Rock Shop (Terms & condition apply), 20% discount on beverages at Hard Rock Cafe Bali AND Free access to Roxity Kids Club for up to 2 kids (4-12 years old) (for Roxity Family Suite and Luxury Kids Suite guests only).

Price: Starts from IDR 3,400,000 (for 2 nights)

Book Now: Hard Rock Hotel Nyepi Package

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Experience the most peaceful day of the year in Bali at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort‘s luxurious five-star beachfront resort. Enjoy the ambience of Kuta Beach at its most serene with their Nyepi package, inclusive of: daily buffet breakfast for two, one time lunch and dinner at Feast Restaurant; complimentary extra bed, and 50% off for food and beverages for children under 12; 15% off food & beverage (alcoholic beverages excluded); 15% off spa treatment at Shine Spa; free access to [email protected] kids club; free drinking bottle for children under 12 to use for free refills of chilled juices and hot chocolate; and many other complimentary resort activities .

Price: Starts from IDR 1,950,000/night for stay period from 24-26 March 2020.

Book Now: Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Nyepi package

SEMINYAK

The sultry side of Bali, home to 24-7 excitement has its yearly break during Nyepi, as the beach clubs and restaurants close up and cool down. Experience Nyepi in Seminyak for some pure, silent bliss this 2020.

Alila Seminyak, Bali

The chic, stylish design of Alila hotels is calming enough, tie that together with 24-hours of silence and you know you’re in for a relaxing time. Recharge in the centre of Seminyak, at the beachfront Alila Seminyak who are offering a Nyepi package including: daily breakfast at Seasalt, upgrade based on availability upon check-in, a resort credit of USD 150 or approximately IDR 2,100,000 and Alila Hospitalities.

Price: Starts from IDR 5,500,000++ per night.

Book Now: Alila Seminyak Nyepi Package

Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort

Enjoy views over Seminyak Beach in one of the suites at Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort. The special Nyepi package here includes 2 nights stay in their suite, daily buffet breakfast, one-way airport transfer, one-time 60-minute Anantara Signature Massage treatment, one buffet lunch and one buffet dinner during Nyepi day, daily cocktail (one glass), and daily afternoon tea. All new bookings made on anantara.com for a two-night stay or more in an Anantara Ocean Suite will receive IDR 494,970 credit to be redeemed for dining or spa experiences throughout the stay.

Price: Starts from IDR 4,610,292++

Book Now: Anantara Seminyak Bali Resort Nyepi Package

Impiana Private Villas Seminyak

If you are looking for a little bit of privacy this Nyepi, then why not settle into your own private villa? The Impiana Private Villas Seminyak offer a luxurious experience right in the heart of Seminyak. This year their Nyepi package includes: two nights stay in each villa category; daily in-villa breakfast (including one-time floating breakfast); one-time 3-course set lunch or set dinner in the villa for two persons in One-Bedroom Villa, four persons in Two-Bedroom Villa and six persons in Three-Bedroom Villa; spa credit valued at IDR 100,000/villa/stay; and 50% Spa discount for 2nd person.

Other benefits include refreshing welcome drink upon arrival; welcome fruit and daily turn down services; complimentary Wi-Fi access in your villa; complimentary free-flow (19 litre bottle) of mineral water in villa; free access to Finns Club (T&C apply); 20% discount on all spa treatments at Prana Spa; 20% discount for any packages at Prana Spa; and 20% discount on laundry.

Price: Starts from USD 266++ per night

Book Now: Impiana Nyepi Package

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Located in the vibrant Seminyak beachfront, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach perfectly blends centuries of culture and tradition with casual sophistication and contemporary designs. Hotel Indigo Bali invites you to experience Nyepi like no other with their Domestic Nyepi Package. The package includes daily breakfast for two at Makase, complimentary USD 50 food and beverage credit per stay, complimentary 30-minute massage when you buy 60-minute treatment of your choice (Balinese River Cold Stone Massage, Siamese Aromatic Massage, Siamese Heritage Massage), cultural feast on the eve of Nyepi (6 March), and many exciting activities on Nyepi Day.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,700,000nett/night at Classic Room

Book Now: Hotel Indigo Bali Nyepi Package

CANGGU

For those looking to spend Nyepi in Canggu, the developing surfer’s alcove past Seminyak, will certainly enjoy the seaside sounds and ambience of the silent day.

Hotel Tugu Bali

At Hotel Tugu Bali, watch the sunset over the Indian Ocean from your bedroom window and experience one day of complete tranquility. Dip into your own private plunge pool or rejuvenate in your own sumptuous outdoor bath. Experience the thrill of Nyepi by arriving few days before the Nyepi Day to join the beautifully spiritual Melasti cleansing ceremony at the sacred Batu Bolong temple in front of the hotel, as well as the famous Ogoh-Ogoh parade taking place all over Bali.

This package includes a Yoga Class, one hour spa treatment for two people, daily lavish breakfast and sunset high tea, and many more. This package is available throughout the month of March 2020. Prices start from IDR 2,500,000++/night with a minimum 2 nights stay. Available to Indonesian citizens and KITAS holder only.

Price: IDR 2,500,000++/night for a minimum two nights stay.

Website: https://www.tuguhotels.com/hotels/bali/

Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali

One of Canggu’s newest resorts, Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali brings a contemporary Balinese style into their design with 119 rooms and suites, offering the Canggu area a comfortable, modern destination for travellers to enjoy. During this year’s Nyepi, the resort is offering a special Nyepi Package. The package includes daily breakfast, one-time lunch, one-time dinner, one-time Mini Bar, free access to swimming pool and fitness centre, Ogoh-Ogoh Parade at Central Parking Canggu, Wi-Fi on all hotel area, and in-house movie.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,888,000nett per package.

Book Now: Reservation / Website

SANUR

Head to Sanur for that classic Bali feeling this Nyepi, where your surroundings still feel like Bali years ago and time stands still. Perfect for some quiet rejuvenation.

Maya Sanur Resort & Spa

The modern Maya Sanur Resort and Spa is offering a luxurious stay in their beachfront resort. Their Nyepi experience includes: 3 days 2 nights stay in Deluxe Garden View Room with complimentary upgrade to Deluxe Lagoon View Room; daily buffet breakfast for 2 people; free access to fitness centre, departure lounge and kids club; 20% discount on all food and beverage purchases, 20% discount on all spa treatments; and daily yoga for beginner (7.30am – 8.30am). Exclusively for Indonesian citizens and KITAS holders.

Price: Starts from IDR 3,000,000 per package

Book Now: Maya Resort Sanur Staycation Package

ARTOTEL Sanur Bali

The contemporary and artistic ARTOTEL Sanur Bali welcomes you this Nyepi to stay in their comfortable and stylish resort. Experience a magical Day of Silence surrounded by inspiring art and culture at the popular Sanur destination. Their fantastic Moment of Stillness package includes 3 days 2 nights stay and all inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,400,000nett/room (3 days, 2 nights for two persons).

Book Now: Reservations / Website

JIMBARAN and ULUWATU

The beachside hills and rolling ‘bukit’ of Jimbaran offer some of the most luxurious escapes in Bali. Tucked up and away in south, Nyepi in Jimbaran will surely mix the best of rest, relaxation and luxury. Otherwise, the expansive cliffs of Uluwatu

AYANA Hotels in Bali

AYANA Hotels in Bali invites you to experience a mystical Nyepi with a special stay package that knits together a relaxing holiday with a unique cultural experience. Indulge in a tranquil staycation with comfortable and luxurious accommodations at the suites or villas with 24-hour personalised Butler Service.

The package includes daily breakfast featuring sumptuous international food, participation in Ogoh-ogoh parade with complimentary t-shirts and sarongs for him and her as well as Udeng ceremonial headdress for men, one-time Stargazing picnic, one-time Aquatonic Seawater Therapy Pool experience at AYANA Spa and one-time Mexican BBQ dinner at UNIQUE Rooftop Bar & Restaurant.

Price: Starts from USD 245++/night at RIMBA, USD 310++/night at AYANA and USD 645++/night at The Villas.

Book Now: AYANA Hotels in Bali Nyepi Package

InterContinental Bali Resort

Experience a silent Nyepi at the luxurious InterContinental Bali Resort and immerse yourself in the beauty of Balinese culture on this special occasion. Enjoy the resort’s exciting Nyepi package which includes: 2 nights stay at their newly renovated Singaraja Room; daily breakfast for two; access to Singaraja Lounge; 15% discount on F&B purchases; 20% discount on spa treatments; complimentary access to Planet Trekkers resort child-care facility; complimentary access to the 24-hour fitness centre, whirlpool and sauna at Spa Uluwatu; and complimentary resort activities including yoga class, resort artwork tour, futsal, badminton and table tennis.

Price: Starts from IDR 3,700,000++/room for 2 nights.

Book Now: InterContinental Bali Resort Nyepi package

Banyan Tree Ungasan

Retreat to a perfect Balinese cliff-edge hideaway with breathtaking ocean views. The opulent Ungasan destination, the Banyan Tree Ungasan, is offering a special villa package experience for the ultimate Çaka New Year stay. Disconnect from the world and reconnect with your inner peace. Discover the tranquillity of Bali during Nyepi Day. Stay for a minimum two nights while experiencing the ultimate Balinese Silence Day at your villa sanctuary. Savour one time full-board meals of International specialties during Nyepi Day.

Price: Starts from USD 765++ for 2 nights stay

Book Now: Reservations / Website

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Escape to the scenic Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa where the sun and the sky meets the sand and the ocean, surrounded by the stunning limestone cliffs and serene beaches of Uluwatu. Experience a memorable Nyepi with their exclusive package and enjoy a minimum of 2 nights stay at their Deluxe Room with rates starting at IDR 3,750,000nett/room/2 nights stay.

The Nyepi package includes daily breakfast for two persons and a one-time dinner at Clay Craft Restaurant for two persons. Leisure in several activities offered such as movie night, Sunrise & Sunset yoga, Pottery Class, Ping Pong competitions, Bingo Game and more. Available for stay period from 24 – 26 March 2020.

Price: IDR 3,750,000nett for two nights.

Book Now: [email protected]

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Perched along the southernmost coast of Bali, Alila Villas Uluwatu is a cliff-top utopia with stunning surroundings and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. A perfect destination for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort is the perfect choice to spend your Hari Raya Nyepi. Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Nyepi package offers complimentary breakfast, return airport transfers, a welcome dinner, a 90-minute Spa Alila signature treatment and many other Alila hospitalities.

Price: Starts from IDR 12,900,000++ per night.

Book Now: Alila Villas Uluwatu Nyepi Package

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali has quickly risen to become a favourite for families with their fantastic activities and experiences on offers for children. This Nyepi their stay package includes: daily buffet breakfast for 2 people, welcome drink and cold towel upon arrival, complimentary refreshment from Mini Bar upon arrival, complimentary Chocolate Hour, one-time buffet lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day, complimentary activities on Nyepi Day including Nyepi Meditation and Yin Yoga, complimentary 4 hour access daily to Meera Kids Club for children from 4 – 12 years old, and be entitled to an additional 30 minutes of relaxation with every 60-minute Arkipela Signature treatment booking during 6-8 March 2019 between 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,088,000++/room/night in Classic Room. Save 30% off on second room for up to 2 children below 12 years old.

Book Now: Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali Nyepi Package

NUSA DUA

Nyepi in Nusa Dua is sure to be a relaxing experience; large, luxurious resorts to take care of your every need. Kids facilities and plenty of places to eat within their compounds, the hotels of Nusa Dua will make sure your 3 days ‘trapped’ indoors are by no means dreary. An ogoh-ogoh festival takes place just outside of the ITDC Resort Complex too on the eve of Nyepi.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

You can experience the serenity of Balinese Silent Day in the sumptuous indulgence Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Discover a unique and one of a kind moment during the sacred day of silence in Bali “Nyepi” amidst Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s signature French Art de Vivre, Magnifique beachfront address, and world-class cousu main service Experience their Magnifique Nyepi Getaway package, which includes: daily breakfast, 1 time lunch and 1 time dinner for 2 persons.

Price: IDR 2,880,000nett /room /night

Book Now: Email directly to Reservations. (www.sofitel.com or call 62 361 849 2888)

Ayodya Resort Bali

The lush, traditional grounds of the Ayodya Resort Bali are surely going to give you the perfect atmosphere for Nyepi. Their special stay package includes: daily buffet breakfast for two, one-time mini bar per day, early check-in up to 12pm, late check-out up to 18pm, IDR 100,000 F&B Credit Voucher (Terms & Conditions apply), kids & family benefits, 30% spa discount at Mandara Spa, various in-house activities, free access to fitness centre, and Ayodya Palace Lounge access (only for Ayodya Palace category).

Price: Starts from IDR 1,400,000++/room/night (Deluxe Room ) or IDR 2,500,000++/room/night (Ayodya Palace). Free upgrade from Deluxe to Grande Room for first 10 bookings only!

Book Now: Ayodya Resort Bali Nyepi Package

Conrad Bali

Conrad Bali invites you to spend your Hari Raya Nyepi at their idyllic and tranquil resort with an exciting Nyepi package. After going through several transformations last September 2018, the luxurious beachfront resort offers 103 expanded Premier rooms, a revamped lagoon pool, a renovated main pool and an upgrade to the all-day dining Suku Restaurant. Embrace the sacred day with peace and quiet as you enjoy the facilities and amenities of this expansive beachfront sanctuary. Their Nyepi package includes buffet breakfast at Suku Restaurant, one-time three course set lunch for 2, one-time three course set dinner for 2, and 20% discount for food and beverages.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,250,000++/room/night.

Book Now: Conrad Bali Nyepi Package

Sadara Boutique Beach Resort

Outfitted with a vibrant beach club, Sadara Boutique Beach Resort is a beachfront escape from the hustle and bustle of Bali’s busy areas. This Nyepi holiday, the resort offers a wonderful Nyepi package inclusive of: 2 nights stay at Sadara Boutique Beach Resrot; daily a la carte breakfast for 2 persons at Rasala Kitchen for 2 persons; one-time special buffet dinner during Nyepi night; one-time spa experience for 2 persons; late check-out up to 2pm; 20% discount on spa treatments at Sunaina Spa (except Pevonia Treatment); and 15% discount on F&B purchases.

Price: Starts from IDR 1,624,662/night.

Book Now: Sadara Boutique Beach Resort Nyepi Package

Hilton Resort Bali

Enjoy a peaceful Day of Silence on the cliffs of Nusa Dua at the Hilton Bali Resort. Home to 4 pools, 6 restaurants, waterslides, tennis courts and a very unique Kids Club, the Hilton Resort Bali has become a popular choice for families. This Nyepi they are offering a package including daily buffet breakfast for 2, free breakfast for 1 child, free themed buffet dinner for 2 adults and 1 child on Nyepi Day, and free access to the Jungle Kids Club during the stay.

Price: IDR 1,938,408++/night (minimum 2 nights)

Book Now: Email directly to Reservations (baliresort.hilton.com)

UBUD

Alaya Resort Ubud

In preparation for Nyepi Day when the island of Bali literally shuts down, Alaya Resort Ubud presents a renewing escape. This restful two-night package honours this cultural holiday in the best possible way with essential time out to unwind and recharge. Their Nyepi offer includes daily breakfast, daily afternoon tea, one-time set menu dinner in our Manisan Restaurant for 2 person, 25% discount for all treatments in our DaLa Spa (if booked within 24 hours in advance), 10% discount for all local activities organized by Alaya Resort Ubud concierge, hotels credit at IDR 200,000 per stay (Only can be redeemed at our Manisan & Petani Restaurant, DaLa Spa and Minibar), 10% discount for F&B in both of our Manisan & Petani restaurants exclude alcoholic, daily tropical fresh fruit basket and daily turn down service.

Price: Starts at IDR 3,223,140++(package)

Book Now: Alaya Ubud Nyepi Package

Desa Visesa Ubud

Celebrate the Day of Silence with a two-night stay in a spacious suite room or a gorgeous villa at Desa Visesa Ubud, in amongst their sprawling agricultural space. Their package includes: 2 nights stay at their luxurious accommodation; daily breakfast for 2 persons; one-time floating breakfast for 2 persons (valid for stay at villa); one-time lunch for 2 persons at Warung Tani; one-time dinner for 2 persons at Lumbung Restaurant; and 30% discount on all treatments at Visesa Balinese Healing & Spa. Experience the perfect retreat overlooking the rice paddy with complimentary Nyepi Escape activities and exclusive space to watch Ogoh-Ogoh parade in Ubud Centre.

Price: Starts from IDR 5,808,000nett per package

Book Now: Desa Visesa Nyepi Package

Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

Stretching over 10 hectares of lush tropical rainforest, Maya Ubud Resort & Spa‘s luxury resort is stylishly designed to capture the essence of a Balinese village, decorated with contemporary rooms and villas with the perfect combination of local charm and warm hospitality. Maya Ubud Resort & Spa presents a magical Nyepi hideaway with special offers. The offer includes: 3 days 2 nights accommodation in a Deluxe Room, daily buffet breakfast for 2 people, daily yoga for beginners from 7:00am – 8:00am, 20% off food and beverages, 20% off spa treatments, and full access to fitness centre, departure lounge and kids club.

Price: Starts from IDR 3,000,000++ per package (Promo available for Indonesian citizens or KITAS holders)

Book Now: Maya Ubud Resort & Spa Nyepi Package

Mason Elephant Lodge

Venture into the jungles of Ubud and experience a peaceful Nyepi with the gentle giants of Mason Elephant Lodge. Enjoy a truly unique experience with their exclusive Nyepi Package inclusive of 2 nights stay in Garden Room View, access to all Lodge facilities, one-time Elephant Safari Day Ride, daily breakfast at Mammoths Head Bar & Lounge, one-time lunch at Lakeside Restaurant, one-time Afternoon Tea on Nyepi Day, welcome drink, fruit platter and cold towel upon arrival, free-roam access to all Mason Elephant Park attractions and facilities, one-time hands-on morning or afternoon Elephant Bathing Session, one-time dinner at Palm Grove, one-time Printed Couple/Family Photo with Elephants, and free unlimited Internet access in Room & all public areas.

Price: Starts from IDR 4,250,000nett (Couples Package) or IDR 5,300,000nett (Family Package).

Book Now: Mason Elephant Lodge Nyepi Package

Alila Ubud

This Nyepi, disappear into the peaceful and secluded forest retreat that is Alila Ubud. Perched high on top, on the edge of the lush green Ayung River valley, this idyllic rural destination presents the preeminent tranquil Nyepi experience. Their outstanding Nyepi package includes of a 2-night’s stay at their Superior Room, with a complimentary upgrade to the Deluxe Room upon availability, return to airport transfers, one lunch, one three-course dinner, one selected Alila Experience or 60-minute spa, shuttle to Ogoh-Ogoh Parade at Bayad Village, 25% savings on Spa Alila Treatment and on food and beverages (excluding alcohol).

Price: Starts from IDR 8,000,000++ for 2 nights

Book Now: Alila Ubud Nyepi Package

OUT OF TOWN

Why not experience the full extent of Nyepi by escaping ‘civilization’ and get lost in Bali’s rural landscapes. From the cool air of the north to the sparse eastern lands, Nyepi feels more authentic in Bali’s farther reaches. What’s more, your experience no longer becomes a staycation, but a full blown vacation in its own right.

Mara River Safari Lodge at Bali Safari & Marine Park

Experience an unforgettable family getaway at Mara River Safari Lodge at Bali Safari & Marine Park this Hari Raya Nyepi. The family-friendly retreat is decorated with 38 comfortable themed rooms and 4-star facilities that mirrors the rustic charm of the African Safari. Their Nyepi Package includes daily breakfast at Tsavo Lion Restaurant, welcome drink, cold towels, and tropical fruit basket upon arrival, free entrance to Bali Safari Park, animal show/ tiger show/ elephant show, unlimited Waterpark entrance, one-time Safari Journey, one-time Silver Seat Bali Agung Show, one-time Night Safari (inclusive of BBQ dinner), one-time lunch at Tsavo Lion Restaurant during Nyepi Day, one-time Kibo Express (for Family Rooms), and one-time dinner at Tsavo Lion Restaurant during Nyepi Day.

Price: Starts from USD 154++/night

Book Now: Mara River Safari Lodge Nyepi Package

Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali

Head out to one of Bali’s furthest reaching resorts in the Regency of Klungkung, East Bali. The beachfront escape sprawls across an open shore, secluded within Bali’s still rural area. Their Nyepi package includes 2-night stay, daily breakfast for 2, one-time dinner for 2 during Nyepi day, free usage of swimming pool and fitness facilities, yoga and making canang activity.

Price: Resort Room at IDR 2,450,000nett/package

Book Now: Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali Nyepi Package

Alila Manggis

They say Bali’s sky is most beautiful during Nyepi, which is why Alila Manggis is the right choice for you stargazers. Set in the palm-fringed beach of the Karangasem Regency, the resort is now notable for conscious living and wellness, allowing guests to reconnect with nature and enjoy the soothing sounds of the ocean waves during their Nyepi holiday. Indulge in a 2-night’s stay with their Nyepi package and enjoy daily breakfast, one-time healthy lunch and dinner, 60-minut spa or selected Alila Experience, unlimited access to the resort’s wellness activities including access to the Ogoh-Ogoh Karangasem Parade (with guide, transfers, snacks and sarong), Alila Hospitalities and 25% savings on all Spa Alila treatments.

Price: Starts from IDR 5,000,000++

Book Now: Alila Manggis Nyepi Package

ESCAPE TO LOMBOK

Perhaps you’ve been through several Nyepi Day’s in Bali already and are after an escape off the island for when everything shuts down. Well, we suggest hopping over to Bali’s neighbour, the wild and beautiful Lombok.

Hotel Tugu Lombok

Located in the Northwest coast of Lombok, Hotel Tugu Lombok stretches on miles of the pearly white sand beach of Sire, 15-minute boat ride away from Gili islands and perfectly framed the breathtaking sunrise over Mount Rinjani. Enjoy an exciting getaway during the Nyepi holidays and experience a cultural and historical journey at Hotel Tugu Lombok with their Nyepi Package. The package includes daily lavish breakfast, one-time romantic dinner for two, 60-minute spa treatment for two, and daily sunset high tea with local delicacies.

Price: Starts from IDR 2,450,000++/night for a minimum of two nights stay.

Book Now: Reservations / Website