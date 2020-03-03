A Serene Getaway at Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa This Nyepi What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Experience a serene island getaway this Nyepi and indulge in a leisurely stay at the charming Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa.

Nestled on the pristine Legian Beach coastline, Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for total relaxation and rejuvenation during the Day of Silence. The resort has put together an exclusive Nyepi package specially created to meet guests’ needs. Enjoy the world-class facilities at the resort including 24-hour gym access, lagoon-style oceanfront swimming pools with two water slides, sun loungers and private cabanas, an adults-only rooftop infinity pool overlooking the ocean, exotic spa, a swim-up bar and a kids club.





The Nyepi package includes 3 days 2 nights stay, daily breakfast for up to 2 adults and 2 children, one-time buffet dinner, free meal for kids from the kids menu with any purchase of adult’s main course at Celagi Restaurant, up to 20% discount at Glow Spa, 10% discount at Azul Beach Club, 15% discount at Celagi Restaurant and 24/7 complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort.





Be sure to catch the magnificent Ogoh-Ogoh parade on Legian street one day before Nyepi.

The Nyepi package at Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa is available for stay period between 24-26 March 2020, with prices starting at IDR 2,750,000nett for 3 days 2 nights stay.

About Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa

Comfortably resting adjacent to the famed white sandy beach of Legian, Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa is enclosed within five acres of exquisitely landscaped tropical gardens overlooking the breathtaking views of the majestic Indian Ocean. The resort is located within close vicinity the popular restaurants, shops, boutiques and markets of Seminyak and Legian street.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 751 381 or email [email protected]

Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa

Jl. Padma No. 2, Legian

+62 361 751 381

[email protected]balimandira.com