Bali Hotels Association Launches New Video Series to Inspire Travel to the Island﻿

On 22 October, the Bali Hotels Association (BHA) announced the launch of ‘Bali, A New Kind of Adventure’, a series of six one-minute videos that showcase what travelling to Bali is like under new conditions and protocols, with a focus on inspiring future travellers.

The six videos – which will have a staggered release – follow a couple as they journey around the island and enjoy all the things that Bali is known for: nature, culture, hospitality of the people, stunning accommodation and culinary destinations.

Intertwined between shots of waterfalls, rice fields and hotel rooms, the videos showcase health and safety protocols expected of travellers in Bali – from wearing face masks to physical distancing and constant washing of hands. However, this is portrayed subtly throughout the video as to keep the main focus on Bali as the experience, and that these new practices do not take away from what the island has to offer; that the island is not ‘sterile’. It’s the same island, just with a few more safety steps.

Of course, international travel is not on the cards until at least the beginning of 2021 – so why make this video series?

The objective is to keep Bali at the top of everyone’s travel list. Even though no one is travelling at the moment, there is no doubt the yearning for a holiday builds higher and higher around the world. This new video series aims to keep Bali as the sought-after destination for when international travel starts again. Of course, it also works to inspire domestic travellers from around Indonesia to discover Bali, especially a different side of Bali that they aren’t used to – with a focus on nature and culture, rather than nightclubs and cocktails; hence the title ‘A New Kind of Adventure’.

The six videos are all one-minute long, made for social media platforms, with the hopes people will share and spread the news that Bali is ‘ready to warmly welcome you back’.

Here is Video #1 of the six-part series:

(note that health / safety protocols start in video 2)

The BHA was instrumental in Bali’s recovery after the Bali Bombs. The campaign ‘Bali is My Life’ was taken to international acclaim and helped to reinvigorate interest for travel to the island. “We draw inspiration from Bali’s vast and rich cultural heritage which is one of our major assets. We continue to carry the message of “Bali Is My Life” as visitors can start exploring Bali again under the new health and hygiene protocols”, says Mr. Ricky Putra, Chairman of the BHA.

Over 78 member hotels of the BHA have now completed the Government mandated Clean, Health, Safety and Environment (CHSE) protocols, and the BHA also created Safety Guidelines for Members and Duty Care standards for Travel Partners, creating a standardised health and safety checklist. These guidelines are part of a worldwide industry-enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees.

On top of the travel-inspiration from the video series, the BHA have added new information on their website to help travellers, with the addition of the ‘Know Before You Go’, and ‘How to Travel Responsibly’ sections.

Whilst Bali still has a long road to recovery, every initiative to keep Bali on the map and continue to inspire future travellers is a welcome effort in this island-wide mission.

