Bali Has Soul by Kiran Bhargava

Modernisation and development, the buzz words of politics, are often double edged swords. An authentic lifestyle and indigenous system is soon overtaken by homogeneous monocultures. In spite of tourism, Bali has been able to keep the authentic vibe alive. But for how long will Bali be able to sustain its own unique way, culture and heritage both tangible and intangible alive.

– Submission by Kiran Bhargava

It is always ‘now’ that is crucial for any action. Intensive efforts by local civil society and community supported by systems in place along with everyday efforts by individuals can go a long way to keep Bali authentic. Some ways and means may include:

Systemic efforts in terms of planning:

• Strategic planning and coherent approach in terms of architecture and design including horticulture etc.

• Master plan to ensure that the ‘urban developed areas’ do not expand and overtake villages.

• Sustainable tourism planing and waste disposal.

• No construction to certain distance of shore line. .Keeping the beaches pristine and clean.

• Incentive to new Builders, Hotel and villa builders to accommodate traditional building architecture, design, material etc.

• Impetus to owners having old houses/buildings made in traditional style to conserve the houses.

• Efforts for preservation of Temples, Sculptures etc.

• Plantation of local tress and flowering plants in and around rather than planting of exotic species.

• Display of information boards around old structures, statues at roundabouts etc.

• Celebration of traditional cultural festivals.

Preserving and propagation of art forms:

• Preservation of various art forms and art villages including establishing schools and having exchange programme with various museums and institutes for preservation of tangible heritage.

• Promoting traditional arts and display of information at prominent places.

•Playing of local traditional and instrumental music.

• Establishing cornershops for easy availability of Balinese cuisine as well as locally popular vegetables and fruits.

• Establishing Gastronomical Institute for research and documentation of local cuisines, ingredients etc.

Bali is unique place with a soul rather than only being a tropical city holiday destination. Keeping Bali way alive would be a treasure to the future.



