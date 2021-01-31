Bali for Kids: Best Family-friendly Parks in Bali

For those in Bali with kids looking for somewhere to enjoy a family day out, there are some great destinations to keep them entertained. Bali is home to many family-friendly parks that make for an exciting and memorable day out – both for the kids and the adults! From waterparks to bird sanctuaries, here are some great destinations for a family day out in Bali.

Due to the pandemic, a few recreational parks temporarily closed their doors, here we share those that are open, including their updated operational hours.

Waterbom Bali

First on the list is, of course, the iconic Waterbom Bali, which has long been a staple family-friendly destination in Bali, specifically in the Kuta neighbourhood. Ideally located amidst Kuta’s bustling shopping centres, tourist hubs and the iconic Kuta Beach, Waterbom Bali’s popularity has resulted in many recognitions, including being rewarded as Asia’s Best Waterpark by TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice and Asia’s Leading Waterpark by World Travel Awards, consecutively in 2017 and 2018.

Spanning 3,8 hectares of land, a visit to this expansive waterpark wonderland can not only be enjoyed by children but adults as well, as the waterpark is designed to guarantee visitors with an unforgettable experience, offering a variety of rides that cater to every age category, ranging from a kid’s area, the never-ending lazy river to a variety of world-class slides that are built and maintained under strict international safety standards.

Waterbom Bali has 22 slides to be exact! Ranging from the moderate to the extreme, tubes to the open tubes, body mat to the kiddy slides, and many more. If you’re a bit of the daredevil, the waterpark has three slides on the extreme side that utilise the capsuled waterslide trend, where you enter the capsule and await as the trap-door below you opens, plunging you into a vertical free-fall down and around the slide. These three slides are ‘Smash Down 2.0’, ‘The Climax’ and ‘The Double Twist’. For less extreme slides, there are more moderate options such as ‘The Constrictor’, ‘Python’, and ‘The Superbowl’.

The waterpark offers plenty of culinary offerings to help visitors refuel and recharge in between slides. From Wantilan food court, The Shack restaurant, Thaitalian restaurant, The Pool Bar, Bali Banana café, and many more street-style vendors.

Address: Jl. Kartika Plaza, Tuban, Kuta

Phone: +62 361 755 676

Website: waterbom-bali.com

Email: [email protected]

Current Opening Hours: Friday – Sunday (10am – 5pm)

Bali Safari & Marine Park

Located in the Gianyar Regency, this next park is a very popular destination in Bali – Bali Safari & Marine Park. Under the Taman Safari Indonesia group, Bali Safari & Marine Park is the leading animal conservation park in Indonesia.

At Bali Safari & Marine Park, visitors will not only get a close-up look of the variety of animals but also a very insightful learning and cultural experience. You’ll need a full day to explore the entirety of the park so it’s highly suggested you arrive early in the morning. To kick off your adventure in the park, fuel up and enjoy the delectable buffet breakfast at Tsavo Lion Restaurant, where you can eat ‘breakfast with the lions’ from the comfort of your seat with a view of the lion enclosure.

Around the vast park area you’ll find many opportunities to feed certain animals. This includes the adorable meerkats, to whom you can feed crunchy insects. close to the meerkat enclosure, you can also get up close and personal with the resident giraffe and feed the tall and gentle mammal some greens. For those want to come face-to-face with a real predator, you can also feed one of the resident white tiger’s as an experience.

If you’re ready to explore the safari, then hop on the Safari tram with the rest of the visitors or you can go on a private journey in a 4×4 jeep for a more authentic feel of a safari adventure. During the safari tour, you’ll be able to feed the animals through the windows (only for jeep experience). Bali Safari is home to over 100 species of animals that roam around specific habitats, from lions, tigers, elephants, ostriches, deer, zebra, hippos, and rhinos. As you visit animals from around the globe in each enclosure, keep your ears open to the insightful facts that the guide will be sharing with you about each species.

The park also offers a variety of programmes and shows that are educational and cultural including the main Animal Show, the Tiger Show, the Elephant Show, Croc Attack, and more. One of the highlights of the shows is the Bali Agung Show which showcases a timeless journey of Bali’s cultural history. Another popular programme is the Night Safari experience, where you can experience the safari adventure in the dark of night.

Address: Jl. Bypass Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra Km. 19,8, Gianyar

Phone: +62 361 950 000

Website: balisafarimarinepark.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday (9am – 4.30pm) | Saturday & Sunday (8.30am – 4.30am)

Mason Elephant Park

Take your kids on an immersive and interactive experience at Mason Elephant Park, home to the gentle giants that are the Sumatran elephants. Established in 1997, Mason Elephant Park nestles on a 4-hectare plot of land in the cool and verdant area of Taro village, north of Ubud. The elephant conservation was first launched in response to the terrible situation in Sumatra, where deforestation had ravaged the elephant’s natural habitat, leaving the elephants destitute, poached down, or in the shocking conditions of encampments. This multi-award-winning park is the island’s single dedicated elephant rescue centre, home to 32 critically-endangered Sumatran elephants, 6 of them were born on the elephant sanctuary.

At this park, they not only provide a safe and comfortable home for these gentle giants but also present visitors with the rare chance to learn and interact with them. The expansive park was carefully built to recreate the original habitats of the elephants’ native home of Sumatra. The park’s location in Taro was also strategically chosen due to its cooler climate and lush surroundings, ensuring the elephants a cool and comfortable home in its serene atmosphere.

The elephant tour is something both kids and adults will love as you’ll get the chance to get up close and personal with the elephants. During the tour, visitors will be able to observe, hand-feed, touch and take photos with the beautiful elephants, whilst learning more about these majestic creatures. The tour includes all park facilities and attractions, elephant education show, full buffet lunch, and more.

Other exciting attractions and tours that visitors can enjoy include Bathe & Breakfast with Elephants, Jumbo Wash, and Safari Under the Stars. Visitors can also spend a night or two at Mason Elephant Park Lodge.

At Mason Elephant Park, they ensure that their elephants are fed, bathed and loved; free from discomfort, free from pain, injury or disease, free to express and free from distress.

Address: Jl. Elephant Park Taro, Taro Village, Tegallalang, Ubud

Phone: +62 361 721 480

Website: masonadventures.com/elephant-park / masonelephantlodge.com

E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday (10am – 5pm)

Bali Bird Park

If your kids have an interest in exotic birds, then a visit to Bali Bird Park is a must! Located in the Gianyar Regency, Bali Bird Park has been a key-player in Bali’s eco-tourism for over 25 years. Owned by avid lovers of all things avian, this park is a haven for the preservation, conservation and breeding of exotic birds from the Indonesian archipelago as well as around the globe.

The park is grouped into different regions, each with a recreation of the natural habitats of its avian inhabitants along with its indigenous plant life. The regions on display include Indonesian regions Bali, Java, Papua, Borneo, and Sumatra, as well as South Africa and South America.

With over 1000 birds and 250 species (40+ of which are protected Indonesian birds), the bird sanctuary plays a vital role in the protection and conservations of Indonesia’s endangered birds. They have bred various species successfully, including the rare Pesquet’s Parrot as well as Bali Starlings, which they breed to support local release programmes.

To keep visitors entertained and educated about the variety of exotic birds in the enclosure, Bali Bird Park offers daily activities and shows including Bali Rainforest, Basic Instinct, Papua Rainforest Feeding, Lory Feeding, Pelican Feeding, Meet the Bird Stars, Guyu Guyu Corner, Komodo Experience, and the 4D Theatre, where visitors can watch 4D surround-sound films revolving the birds at the park in an air-conditioned cinema.

In between exploring, visitors can stop for coffee and lunch breaks at the park’s casual and alfresco Bali Starling restaurant, featuring local and international dishes, and the Rainforest Café, where you can indulge in refreshing juices and homemade ice cream

Address: Jl. Serma Cok Ngurah Gambir, Singapadu, Batubulan, Gianyar

Phone: +62 361 299 352 / +62 361 299 614

Website: balipirdpark.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Opening Hours: Saturday & Sunday (9am – 5.30pm)

Aqualand at Bali Wake Park

If you’re looking for a more active day out with the kids, then you’ll have to take your kids to Aqualand at Bali Wake Park for a splashing good time. Bali Wake Park is the island’s first wakeboard park and one of the most iconic 5-Star Water sports and Recreational Resort Development, featuring cutting-edge full-sized cable systems constructed around the 5-hectare lake.

Aqualand is an exciting addition to the iconic wakeboard park, which is a place where both the kids and adults can enjoy a wildly fun time. Jumping on the aqua park trend that’s taken the aquatic world by storm, Aqualand features a floating playground with inflatables that reach over 8 metres high. These inflatables present a variety of fun obstacles that you can jump over, slide down and run through. Think of it as involuntary exercise! Jump around on the floating trampoline or compete with your family and friends on the monkey bars and other obstacles, all above the water!

The park also offers dining venues including Cables Café, serving Indonesian and international delicacies with a view overlooking the waterpark, as well as the Pool Bar, featuring an infinity pool and mini bar, where parents can indulge in refreshing cocktails as the kids dip in the pool.

Address: Jl. Raya Pelabuhan Benoa no. 7X, Pedungan

Phone: +62 361 846 8866

Website: baliwakepark.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday (11am – 5pm) | Saturday & Sunday (10am – 6pm)