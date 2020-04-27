Bali After Covid-19 | Special Episode

This week on The NOW! Bali Podcast we share a special episode outside of our usual cultural series. NOW! Publisher, Alistair Speirs OBE, takes over the airwaves and shares his thoughts on how Bali (and Indonesia) should recover from the financial fallout of Covid-19.



Based on his widely read article ‘After Covid: What Next?’, also translated into Bahasa Indonesia.

Listen now “Bali After Covid-19”:

