Single or Taken, Azul Beach Club is the Place to Be this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, create unforgettable memories at Azul Beach Club, where they invite love-struck couples hoping to spark up the romance as well as hopeful singles seeking for love. This Legian beach club is the place to be during the day of love.

Spice up your Valentine’s Day this year with a romantic dinner in Bali, specifically at the stunning bamboo-structured Azul Beach Club. Create heart-warming memories with your loved ones in the magical setting of this venue, elevated by the swaying palm trees, cool ocean breeze and the majestic backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

On 14 February 2020, delight in an outstanding 4-course menu, carefully curated by the award-winning culinary team, featuring sumptuous dishes including Tomato Volonge for the amuse-bouche, an option of Tuna & Crustacean Millefeuille or Foie Gras Chicken Liver Parfait for appetiser, Chicken Pave or Beef Short Plate for the Main Course, and topped off with the Sweet Heart dessert (Black forest, gateau and vanilla ice cream). The 4-course Valentine’s dinner starts at 6pm – 9pm and is priced at IDR 950,000++/couple.

For those still on the journey to find love, Azul Beach Club is hosting a Single Mingle Party on their upper deck on Valentine’s Day. Put on your most stunning outfit and get ready to meet and interact with fellow fun-loving people at this party. Enjoy a complimentary Cupid’s flower, which you can have Azul’s love cupid deliver as a secret Valentine to someone at the party. Participate in the exciting matchmaking games and get a chance to win a 1-night stay at Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa’s Private Pool Villa for the best-dress male and female. The Single Mingle Party starts at 9pm – 12 midnight and is a free entry event for all the singles.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 765 759 or visit azulbali.com



Azul Beach Club

Jl. Padma, No. 2, Legian

+62 361 765 759

azulbali.com