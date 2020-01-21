Celebrate Australia Day the Right Way at Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali invites you to celebrate Australia Day the right way: with good food, good company and good vibes all around.

There’s no better way to celebrate Australia Day than surrounded by friends and family enjoying each other’s company and a smorgasbord of food. Wyndham Dreamland Bali Resort has put together a spectacular buffet brunch feast and special dinner at Dreamland Café on Sunday, 26 January 2020. Revel in some classic Australian delicacies as you unwind and relax at the poolside party.

Feast upon an eclectic selection of mouth-watering dishes such as Baby Back BBQ Pork Ribs, an array of Burgers, Sandwiches, Sausages, Kebabs and Chips. The DJ behind the deck will serenade you with funky poolside beats throughout the day. The Australian-themed buffet brunch starts from 12pm – 4pm at Dreamland Café and is priced at IDR 299,000++/person.

For those wanting to grab dinner after the pool party, indulge in the special ‘Meat Addict’ promotion. Select a dish from the ‘Meat Addict’ section in their a la carte menu and enjoy a free bottle of Bintang Beer. The ‘Meat Addict’ menu starts from IDR 319,000++/person.

Enjoy an additional 10% discount if you book the Australian buffet brunch or special ‘Meat Addict’ dinner with promo code: AUSSIE01.

Upcoming promotions…

In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali has prepared a festive experience at Rayunan Restaurant. Decorated with Chinese hanging lanterns and an angpau tree, the restaurant is offering a traditional set menu from 23-25 January 2020. Head Chef Nyoman has carefully curated an exclusive Pan-Asian family-style menu featuring classic oriental dishes such as Roasted Chicken Salad with Egg Noodles, Pork Spare Ribs with BBQ sauce, Moon Cake, Tiramisu and many more.

The Chinese New Year set menu is priced at IDR 250,000++/2 pax, IDR 450,000++/4 pax and IDR 650,000++/6 pax. Enjoy a 10% discount using promo code LUNAR01 if you book now.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 446 3900 or email [email protected]

Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah – Jalan Pantai Dreamland, Pecatu

+62 361 446 3900

[email protected]

wyndhamdreamlandbali.com