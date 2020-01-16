Burgers and Beers: Celebrate Australia Day at The Stones ─ Legian, Bali Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

The Stones ─ Legian, Bali welcomes you to celebrate the upcoming Australia Day at their stylish hotel with an exclusive Sip and Savour promotion.

On Sunday, 26 January 2020, please your palates with a very special Australia Day treat at the stylish The Stones ─ Legian, Bali. Indulge in a one-off dining promotion featuring favourite Australian bites by the hotel’s expansive pool oasis.

The Sip and Savour promotion features a sumptuous menu, including Australian-inspired Burgers, Wraps and Hot Dogs such as Cafe de Wheels Tribute Hot Dog, Aussie Burger with the Lot, Beer Battered Fish Burger, Falafel Veggie Burger and Shawarma Wrap. All of the dishes are priced at IDR 100,000++/item, inclusive of French fries or mixed salad.





Moreover, guests can quench their thirst with a buy-one-get-one promotion of Slushy Cocktail for IDR 130,000++ or a beer bucket of Bintang Beer or Bintang Radler for IDR 140,000++. A minimum spending of IDR 300,000++ is required for non-staying guests.

Clear your schedule and spend Australia Day at The Stones ─ Legian, Bali with great food and great vibes. The Australia Day promotion is available from 12pm – 6pm.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 3005 888 or email [email protected]

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jalan Raya Pantai Kuta, Legian

+62 361 3005 888

[email protected]

www.stoneshotelbali.com