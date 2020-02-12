Nyepi in Kuta: Quiet Downtime at Aryaduta Bali

Nyepi, Bali’s Day of Silence, is an auspicious day that the Balinese look forward to each year. Whilst the Balinese stay at home in silence for 24 hours to self-reflect and introspect, for other island inhabitants, Nyepi is an opportunity for a short getaway. Luckily, the five-star Aryaduta Bali has prepared the perfect staycation for you.

This year, Nyepi, falls on 25 March 2020, marking the new year of the Çaka calendar which sees the typically vibrant and lively island turn silent and peaceful for a full day. For those looking for the perfect accommodations this Nyepi day, Aryaduta Bali is offering an exclusive Nyepi staycation package, where you can bear witness and embrace the sacred day from the comfortable compounds of this five-star hotel.

Priced at IDR 2,710,000++/room, the Nyepi package includes two nights stay in the Superior Room with a complimentary upgrade, daily breakfast for two adults, one-time buffet dinner, complimentary wellness and entertainment, featuring cocktail class, towel art class, yoga, spa class, children’s movies and more children’s activities. Two children below 12 years old can enjoy breakfast and dinner with parents for free. Additionally, guests can enjoy a 15% discount if bookings are made before 25 February 2020. Book now!

About Aryaduta Bali

Nestled in the bustling Kuta neighbourhood, Aryaduta Bali is a five-minute walk away from the iconic Kuta Beach and Segara Beach. The hotel is perfectly situated within the vicinity of countless leisure destinations including Waterbom Bali, Kuta’s famed shopping streets and the diverse culinary scene.

The hotel features 178 spacious and beautifully furnished rooms and suites that are idyllic accommodations for vacationing families seeking a relaxing tropical retreat in the heart of Kuta. The accommodations are equipped with IPTV, satellite TV, hi-speed Wi-Fi, ample wardrobe space, in-room safe deposit box, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, large desk, international power outlets and eco-friendly bathroom amenities.

The Rooftop Pool is a haven of relaxation, outfitted with a swim-up bar that overlooks the hotel’s verdant gardens, the busy streets of South Kuta and the magnificent Indian Ocean. The hotel also features a rejuvenating spa sanctuary and several dining destinations, not to mention, the adjoining Lippo Mall Kuta.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 475 4188 or email [email protected]

Arydaduta Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta

+62 361 475 4188

[email protected]

aryaduta.com/aryaduta-bali-in-kuta/