Aryaduta Bali Offers the Best Weekend Rates on the Island Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

The luxurious five-star hotel, Aryaduta Bali, has an exciting surprise in store for you to make your weekends even better. Enjoy exclusive weekend rates at this Kuta hotel with special discounts on offer.

Indulge in a leisurely stay in the comfortably lavish Aryaduta Bali and take advantage of the exclusive weekend rates, offering the best rates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until May 2020. It’s the ultimate weekend staycation; inviting you, family and friends to indulge with an affordable stay with prices starting from IDR 1,000,000 nett!

About Aryaduta Bali

Nestled in the bustling Kuta neighbourhood, Aryaduta Bali is a mere five-minute walk away from the iconic Kuta Beach and Segara Beach. The hotel is perfectly situated within the vicinity of many leisure destinations including Waterbom Bali, Kuta’s classic shopping streets and vibrant culinary scene. It enjoys easy access to Nusa Dua and Ubud through toll roads and is only a ten-minute drive to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The hotel features 178 spacious and beautifully furnished rooms and suites that are idyllic accommodations for vacationing families seeking a relaxing tropical retreat in the heart of Kuta. The accommodations are equipped with IPTV, satellite TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, ample wardrobe space, in-room safe deposit box, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, large desk, international power outlets and eco-friendly bathroom amenities.

The Rooftop Pool is a haven of relaxation, designed with a swim-up bar that overlooks the hotel’s verdant gardens, the busy streets of South Kuta and the magnificent Indian Ocean. The hotel also features a rejuvenating spa oasis and multiple dining destinations, not to mention, the neighbouring Lippo Mall Kuta.







Don’t miss out on this enticing promotion and treat yourself or family to a sweet escape on the island of the gods. Find out more about Aryaduta’s Weekend Staycation.

For reservations please call +62 361 475 4188 or email [email protected]

Aryaduta Bali

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta

+62 361 475 4188

[email protected]

aryaduta.com/aryaduta-bali-in-kuta/