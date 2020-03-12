A Moment of Stillness This Nyepi at ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

With the Balinese Day of Silence coming soon, what better place to soak in the serenity of the auspicious day than the tranquil neighbourhood of Sanur. In honour of Nyepi, art-inspired hotel, ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali, has prepared a rejuvenating and all-inclusive Moment of Stillness stay package.

The whole island will fall silent on Wednesday, 25 March 2020, as Hari Raya Nyepi commences for 24 hours. Whilst the Balinese Hindus retreat indoors at home in silence with no lights, no electricity, no noise and no entertainment, other inhabitants and visitors of the island find this the time for a short getaway.

The contemporary and artistic ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali welcomes you to stay in their comfortable and stylish boutique hotel with an exclusive Nyepi package. Experience a magical Day of Silence surrounded by inspiring art and culture at the popular Sanur accommodation. Their fantastic Moment of Stillness package is available during the Nyepi period from 24-26 March 2020. The package includes 3 days and 2 nights stay for two persons and all-inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Moment of Stillness package is priced at IDR 2,400,000nett/room.

About ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali

Taking inspiration from Sanur’s famed annual Kite Festival, ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali incorporates kites as its main concept. This art-inspired boutique hotel presents itself as a platform or ‘blank canvas’ where some of the most creative and relevant Bali-based contemporary artists showcases thought-provoking and innovative artworks. The hotel offers a laidback yet vibrant stay experience on the typically family-oriented neighbourhood of Sanur.

The comfortable hotel features 89 art-focused rooms, classified into three different categories: Studio 30, Studio 40 and Studio 55. The facilities at this hotel include Lidah Lokal, their 24-hour dining destination serving the most tantalising dishes from across the Indonesian archipelago; BART (Bar at the Rooftop), their rooftop bar serving invigorating cocktails; and their rooftop infinity pool.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 472 1000 or email [email protected]

ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali

Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 1, Sanur

+62 361 472 1000

[email protected]

artotelgroup.com/hotels/artotel/sanur-bali/