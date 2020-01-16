Artisanal Chocolate Brand Krakakoa Opens Store in Ubud

Artisanal chocolate brand from Lampung, located on the western tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, Krakakoa empowers farmers to become master craftsmen in their trade, creating the exceptional cacao beans that go into its chocolate. Last year, Krakakoa opened its first Bali store in Seminyak, hosting an array of activities such as chocolate tastings, chocolate-making and informative workshops. And following its Seminyak store debut, the chocolate brand has recently opened its second store in the heart of Ubud. The minimalist yet colourful shop displays the full range of Krakakoa’s award-winning cocoa products that proudly represent farmers empowerment, sustainability and world-class quality. Chocolate bars, barks and cacao nibs are among the delicacies available in the store, which is conveniently located just steps away from the famous Monkey Forest.

If you’ve ever wondered about the journey behind your favourite chocolate bar, Krakakoa invites you to join its educational activities in and outside the store. Separated by a glass window, an adjoining room in the shop presents a mini factory where you can take a peek at how chocolate is made from bean to bar. For those in Ubud who wish to have a more hands on experience, Krakakoa can arrange interactive chocolate making workshops upon request.

Krakakoa

Ubud Chocolate Factory & Store

Jalan Monkey Forest No. 88, Ubud

www.krakakoa.com