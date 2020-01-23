Michelin-starred Chef Christophe Schmitt Takes Over the Kitchens at The Apurva Kempinski Bali Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Luxurious Nusa Dua resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali, invites culinary aficionados on the island to an exquisite 3-day gastronomic experience as they welcome highly-acclaimed Chef Christophe Schmitt to present ‘A Gastronomy Celebration’.

From 26-29 January 2020, Michelin-starred Guest Chef Christophe Schmitt will be taking over the kitchens of 3 signature dining destinations of The Apurva Kempinski Bali ─ Pala Restaurant; Japanese restaurant, Izakaya by OKU; and the newly-opened aquarium restaurant, Koral. Chef Christophe will indulge the curious palates with his innovative mind and French cooking philosophy.

Deemed as one of the most renowned and ambitious talents from France, Chef Christophe is known for elevating gastronomic boundaries to new heights. His talent and creativity have earned him 1 Michelin star for L’Almandin, France and Le Diane Restaurant Hôtel Fouquet’s Barrière, Paris. He’ll be working very closely with the resort’s award-winning culinary team to present the innovative Indonesian-French creations.

Led by Chef Eric Cocollos, the passionate culinary team at The Apurva Kempinski Bali includes illustrious talents with excellent culinary backgrounds. Some came from several of the world’s most prestigious two and three-starred Michelin restaurants and have won esteemed awards and accolades. Diners can expect the skilled chefs to present a superb experience from this unique collaboration with Chef Christophe.

Pala Restaurant

Izakaya by OKU

Koral Restaurant

Guests can enjoy a weekend indulgence with a special French twist during the Sunday Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant on Sunday, 26 January 2020 from 12pm – 3pm. On Tuesday, 28 January 2020, over at Izakaya by OKU, Chef Christophe will be working together with award-winning Chef Weng Kit Ho and Deni Koswara to present a 5-course Omakase Degustation menu from 6pm – 10.30pm. On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, from 6pm – 10.30pm, guests can delight in an exclusive 4-course set dinner menu at Koral Restaurant, created by Chef Christophe together with Koral chefs, Imam Fayumi and Adam.

The Sunday Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant is priced at IDR 620,000++/person. The 5-course Omakase Degustation menu at Izakaya by OKU and the 4-course set dinner menu at Koral Restaurant are priced at IDR 1,250,000++/person. Limited seats are available, be sure to secure your seats now.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 209 2288 or email [email protected]

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 209 2288

[email protected]

kempinski.com/bali