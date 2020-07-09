An Extra Night at InterContinental Bali Resort: Book One Night, Stay Two

Strolls along the beach and stunning sunsets from Jimbaran Bay await, as Intercontinental Bali Resort invites you to settle into their tropical haven with a special offer of two nights for the price of one!

Main pool overlooking Jimbaran Beach

Spread over 14 hectares of verdant gardens, this classic Bali resort has long-been the choice getaway for families, couples and holidaymakers looking for a sanctuary that takes care of all of their needs.



With six swimming pools, Spa Uluwatu, Planet Trekkers (the resort’s educational kid’s club), fitness centre, multiple restaurants and of course direct access to the stunning Jimbaran beach, InterContinental Bali Resort is a destination you don’t have to leave — making it the perfect place to escape, relax and truly unwind.



Knowing that people around the island, and around the country, are in need of respite, the Bali resort is generously offering to double-up on guest’s getaways of one-night: book one-night at the InterContinental Bali, and the second night is on them!

The resort from above, surrounded by greenery and absolute beachfront

Beyond the complimentary extra night, your stay includes other benefits as well. Including exclusive access to the world-class Club InterContinental Lounge, with daily complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails. Not to mention full-time access to the resort’s many facilities throughout your stay.

“Everyone undoubtedly wants to travel soon… This valuable deal is designed to offer a well deserved break after f acing difficult time”, shares Radka Janotova, Area Director of Sales & Marketing.

The InterContinental Bali Resort is known for their contemporary and elegant take on Balinese design, an ode to the sculptors, craftsmen and painters of the island. This is seen throughout the resort, but most notably in their newly-revamped rooms and suites, presenting the timeless aesthetic of Bali, which you will be able to experience for yourself.

The ‘Singaraja King’ bedroom

This exceptional staycation deal is reserved only for Indonesian citizens, or KITAS/KITAP holders. Available immediately for stays until September 2020.



Book this promotion now , or call +62 361 701 888 to find out more.

New hygiene protocols: “InterContinental Bali Resort has provided guest with a new cleaning science-led protocols and service measures initiated by IHG Clean Promise (www.ihg.com/clean). In collaboration with the industry’s leading experts, Cleveland Clinic, ECOLAB and Diversey, IHG Clean promises cleanliness around the resort, supporting guests’ personal wellbeing throughout their stay.”

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jalan Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

intercontinental.com

