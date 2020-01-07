An Alternative Way for a Thriving Bali – by Camelia Agatha

Bali is well known as the Island of the Gods, and an island of paradise. Foreigners will think of Bali when they talked about Indonesia. Or, sometimes Bali is more famous than the country. The tourism industry is a major sector of the Bali economy and cultural heritage is the main attraction of tourists from all over the world. Obviously, the tourism industry in Bali has created jobs and income for millions of not only Balinese but Indonesians.

– Submission by Camelia Agatha aka spesialkaretiga

But this good side doesn’t come without the downsides. Investors are pouring funds, new businesses operate, new jobs created, many people from all over are coming in and bring mixed nuances in Bali. New building construction with modern design disrupts the architectural legacy. New “modern” operational procedures and many migrants disrupt the local culture/ believes/ practices that made Bali special.

These become challenges for us all.

The government is one of the key players to conserve Bali; Its culture, its special nuances, its identity. In order to do that, the government needs to do several things.

First, Set and tighten the rules and regulations on construction/ building development and business practices in Bali. Applying a deeper practice of the Tri Hita Karana philosophy on the design as well as the business operations should be a mandatory provision. Tri Hita Karana (THK) is the three Hindu-Balinese wisdom and philosophy to sustain harmony with God (Parahyangan), harmony among people (Pawongan), and harmony with nature or environment (Palemahan).

Ubud and Tabanan can be one of the examples of this practice. The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary was built based on THK wisdom that fosters tourists to create harmony with God, through establishing a temple a long time ago, harmony with peoples by balancing sustainability and economic growth. Art and craft shops, galleries and local goods spread on the streets. Restriction on international franchises has allowed the local economy and local people to thrive. In the Tabanan region of Bali, the local government has taken a tough line on tourism development. For example, any building must reflect a strong Balinese cultural style architecture and no buildings can be higher than the height of a palm tree. Businesses wanting to develop hotels in the region need to meet strict environmental and sustainable principles to gain a license, this includes training and hiring local people with THK based operational procedures.

Second, the government needs to create more objective events and education efforts. Events that can educate companies, stakeholders, and surrounding people about sustaining the Balinese culture that can bring a great impact on many aspects in their future. Putting Balinese culture, Balinese dancing, and Balinese traditional language as one of the mandatory topics in schools and universities, holding meetings and conferences about culture, music, nature-related, etc. that link with Bali’s core identity. All these educational efforts are meant to ensure sustainability for generations to come.

We need to “build Bali” not just establish “buildings in Bali”.

