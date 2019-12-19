Christmas in the Jungle: Above Eleven Bali Takes You to the Amazon What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Vibrant rooftop destination, Above Eleven Bali, invites you to a colourful festive season celebration jam-packed with exotic flavours of the Amazon up above the Jimbaran skyline.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more flair and style this festive season, then head to the hills and spend your festive celebrations at Jimbaran’s popular rooftop hotspot, Above Eleven Bali.

On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, be prepared to be transported to the deepest jungles of the Amazon during the Amazonian Christmas Eve Dinner. Decked out in true Amazon rainforest fashion, get into the spirit of the season with a lavish four-course Peruvian-Japanese dinner covering 3 eco-regions of the Amazon rainforest; the highland, the jungle and the lowland. Enjoy the enchanting dinner serenaded by a live music performance from a singer-saxophonist duo and expect a surprise visit from Santa, bearing gifts for the little guests.







The dinner features Tiradito de Langostinos (sliced prawns with smoked eggplants, leche de Tigre, peanut sauce, sambal matah and chilli oil), Canilla de Cordero 12 Hours (stewed lamb shank with sweet purple potato puree, shallots, in escabeche Peruvian sauce), Risotto Chupe de Langostinos (Arborio rice with Peruvian chupe sauce, prawns, feta cheese, poached egg, green peas and pumpkin cubes) and Crema Volteada (Peruvian pudding cake in caramel sauce).





The Amazonian Christmas Eve Dinner starts from 7pm – 10pm and is priced at IDR 850,000++/person, inclusive of the 4-course tasting menu and 1 glass of Mulled wine. Kids special a la carte menu available.

For more information or reservations please call +62 811 3860 402 or email [email protected]

Above Eleven Bali

Samasta Lifestyle Village – Lv. 8

Jalan Wanagiri No. 1, Jimbaran

+62 811 3860 402

[email protected]

http://bit.ly/2IHhZaJ

aboveeleven.com/bali