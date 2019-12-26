A Groovy New Year’s Eve Celebration at Alila Ubud What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

As we count down the days ’til the new year, Alila Ubud invites you to celebrate in the magical rainforest surroundings of the Ubud retreat. From lavish feasts to groovy jungle disco, this New Year’s Eve at Alila Ubud is one for the books.

Retreat into the serene hills of Ubud this year-end holiday, enclosed in the lush rainforest and valley views, and create ever-lasting memories with your loved ones at Alila Ubud. Nestled along the calm banks of Ayung River, an unforgettable holiday awaits you at this hillside boutique hotel as they’ve prepared fantastic celebrations to round off 2019 and toast to the new decade.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

On 31 December 2019, head to Plantation Restaurant for the last supper of 2019 with the enchanting Ubud forest as your backdrop. Indulge in the sumptuous culinary offerings, from canapés to pass-around specialities and delectable live stations. Revel in the fantastic dinner as special live music performances serenade you with festive vibes throughout the night. If you’re coming in late, worry not, they’re offering two dining sessions. The 1st seating starts at 6.30pm, whilst the 2nd seating starts at 9.30pm. The New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner is priced at IDR 990,000++/person, including countdown party at Cabana Lounge.

Jungle Fever Disco – NYE Countdown Party

Post-dinner, from 9pm onwards, make your way to the Cabana Lounge for a groovy countdown party. Be prepared to be transported back to the vibrant disco era of the ’70s and enjoy the grooviest new year celebration in the jungle. Get your bell bottoms, polyester shirts and platform shoes ready, and come in your best ’70s get up, ready to shimmy and dance the night away to disco beats by the live DJ performance. Toast to 2020 when the clock strikes twelve with a glass of sparkling wine in hand as the fireworks ignite in the background. The NYE Countdown Party is priced at IDR 350,000++/person.

Book Online Here! For more information or reservations please call +62 361 975 963 or email [email protected]

Alila Ubud

Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan Gianyar, Bali

+62 361 975 963

[email protected]

