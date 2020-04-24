Alcohol Delivery in Bali : Wine, Beer, Liquor to Your Doorstep﻿

If you’re needing to drown your sorrows, or have organised a Zoom Drinking Conference with your friends, then make sure you’ve stocked up with the available services for alcohol delivery in Bali .

Just because the bars, restaurants and clubs are closed, it doesn’t mean you can’t have yourself a party. Well, a party of one, as we are all still socially distancing! With the below alcohol delivery services in Bali you can order up wines (local and international), liquor and beers right to your doorstep. So order, pour yourself a drink, and put on one of our specially curated playlists for a night of indoor entertainment.

Wine Delivery in Bali

Hatten Wines / Two Islands

Offering a huge range of locally produced wines – some with Bali grapes (Hatten) and others with Australian grapes (Two Islands) – Bali’s original winery has opened their Cellardoor’s services for wine delivery in Bali!

Their entire range, including Hatten Wines, Two Island Wines, Two Island Reserve range and Dragonfly Wines, is delivered free for the Denpasar, Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu areas, and to Nusa Dua and Ubud areas with minimum order of any 6 wine bottles.

10.00 AM to 7.00 PM, Monday through Sunday

Order via:

+62 851 09150777 (Whatsapp)

+62 361 4721377 (Call)

Plaga Wine

Plaga Wine has an online shop that you can make use of, offering everything from their Cabernet Sauvignon to Sweet Rose, as well as their 18-month aged Vintage Club, sweet bubbly Frizzante to cask wines as well.

They have a ‘Quarantine Special’, offering 40% off if you buy 12 bottles of mixed varieties. Their whole range is available on their website can be ordered directly through there.

Head to https://plagawine.com/shop

Or Whatsapp: +62 81139606934

Imported Wines from Indowines

Indowines, the company that produces Plaga Wine is offering offering alcohol delivery in Bali as well, with selected imported wines and spirits available. With a full list of now discounted imported items for you to choose from: if you’re in the mood for a ‘Frankland Isolation Riesling’, ‘Chateau Lynch Bages’ or Tarapaca Merlot, check the below menu – whilst stocks last!

Order via:

[email protected]

+62 81 139 606934

0361 847 7232

