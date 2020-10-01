Adiwana Warnakali: First Four-Star Resort Opens on Nusa Penida

If you’ve been longing for a new island adventure outside of Bali, then you’ll be excited with what Adiwana Hotels & Resorts has in store for you. Unveiling the latest addition to their boutique resorts collection, the newly-opened Adiwana Warnakali brings the brand to the neighbouring island of Nusa Penida as the first four-star boutique resort to open on the island.

The first four-star resort on Nusa Penida…

Perched on a stunning clifftop, Adiwana Warnakali is located a mere 15 minutes away from Toya Pakeh Harbour. The brand-new boutique resort, which opened 1 September 2020, invites guests to dive into a tropical adventure and explore the island’s iconic aquatic beauty. The resort is equipped with 15 spacious and comfortable suites, each room featuring an expansive balcony that opens to breath-taking views of the neighbouring Nusa Ceningan, the surrounding azure blue waters and the majestic Mount Agung beyond. The rooms feature a design with nautical elements, including decorative oars and blue bathroom tiles.







Diving enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Adiwana Warnakali is home to Warnakali Dive Centre, which has been accredited as a 5-star Instructor Development Dive Resort by Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). This of course means that in addition to offering PADI courses and Scuba Diving Safari, Warnakali Dive Centre also offers PADI Instructor Development courses. The dive centre features a 3-metre deep pool for training and courses, a classroom, an equipment room, and a souvenir shop.

Presenting an elevated experience with their unique clifftop setting, guests can kick back, relax and enjoy a tranquil sunny day out lounging in the swimming pool, which is located adjacent to the semi alfresco restaurant. Laze all day on the daybeds or cool off in the swimming pool, the magnificent panoramic views of the vast ocean and Mount Agung right in front of you is like no other. Quench your thirst with their signature cocktails from the pool bar as the iconic sunset gradually disappears in the distance. If you’re lucky, you might catch a school of dolphins swimming in the ocean during sunset.

As a resort on a secluded island, Adiwana Warnakali is focused on tending to guests’ needs and comfort, which is why they have created a range of activities and services that guests can enjoy within the comfort of the resort. The resort’s restaurant presents an eclectic selection of tantalising dishes that can be enjoyed all day long while soaking in the refreshing ocean breeze and magical vista.

Tejas Spa

Located at the foot of the resort, Tejas Spa welcomes guests for a revitalising pampering experience after a long day of adventures. Featuring two spa rooms, Tejas Spa offers a variety of treatments that are inspired by the omnipotent union of nature and the island’s richness, including the after-sun healing package that is perfect after a long day out under the sun.

Exploring Nusa Penida…

Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant

Besides activities at the dive centre, Adiwana Warnakali offers also tour packages. You haven’t had the full Nusa Penida experience if you haven’t visited the many iconic sites around the island and experience their rich culture, interact with the locals and witness the island’s beauty both deep underwater and high on the cliffs. The island’s beauty is spread all around, from the west coast are quintessential destinations including Kelingking Beach, Angel’s Billabong, Broken Beach and Crystal Bay, while the eastern side of the island is graced with the stunning Diamond Beach, Atuh Beach and Goa Giri Putri Temple.

If you’re looking for a homey spot for your daily coffee fix, we recommend going to the charming Papila’s Coffee House, a spacious dining and co-working space. For an alternative sunset spot, Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant is a must-visit for those travelling to Nusa Penida. Located 20 minutes away from Adiwana Warnakali, Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant’s striking venue presents diners with unparalleled sunset views and that of Mount Agung.

Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant

Brought to you by the same owner of Adiwana Warnakali Resort and Warnakali Dive Centre, Blaise Jaeger, Amok is perched on the hill close to Gamat Bay. The venue presents a brilliant concept featuring a bamboo-dominated design that mirrors the three motives: respecting the environment, optimising the magnificent view and presenting a unique full-day experience. The venue also features 3-metre high VIP tables utilising bamboos and an alang-alang roof, perfect for romantic dinners with a 360° view.





The venue offers a wide range of international fusion dishes along with invigorating signature cocktails and mocktails, crafted using fresh and local ingredients. Guests can also enjoy the spacious swimming pool as they wait for the sunset. Capture new moments at the boat deck, exclusively built for picturesque moments overlooking the magical moment at dusk. Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant is open daily from 11am to 10pm.









For more information or reservations, please call +62 812 4610 0304 or visit adiwanawarnakali.com

Adiwana Warnakali Resort

Sakti, Nusa Penida, Kabupaten Klungkung, Bali

+62 812 4610 0304

adiwanawarnakali.com

Share On :