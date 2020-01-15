Newly Opened Adiwana Unagi Suites Presents Balinese Craftsmanship in Ubud What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Experience a leisurely retreat at a brand-new Ubud destination as Adiwana Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the highly anticipated opening of their Adiwana Unagi Suites.

Officially open since late December 2019, Adiwana Unagi Suites is the latest addition to Adiwana Hotels & Resorts‘ ever-expanding collection of resorts, which currently manages 13 boutique resorts with 7 more expected to open soon located in Ubud, Lovina and Nusa Penida.

Presenting a new tranquil sanctuary set amidst the verdant jungles of Ubud, Adiwana Unagi Suites offers expansive suites designed in a modern Balinese style that utilises Ubud’s master artisans to adorn each room with their fine craftsmanship.

Offering 4 different room categories ─ Club Room, Unagi Suite, Adiwana Forest View and Adiwana Pool Access ─ the design of each room pays homage to Bali and its artisanal crafts.

Every detail of the design has elements of Bali in a contemporary interpretation, from the hand-painted murals to the wooden furniture. Floor-to-ceiling windows in each room grant guests with stunning views of the lush rice fields or the tropical forest. The rooms are elegantly embellished with handcrafted décor and comfy beds as the focal point. The bathrooms present the perfect place of relaxation, with indoor and semi-open options, complete with a cosy bathtub and aromatherapy toiletries.

The resort is equipped with leisurely facilities and offers personalised services to ensure guests an enjoyable stay. Located by the main entrance of the suites is the resort’s dining destination, Ely’s Kitchen, which offers tantalising modern Asian delicacies.





The restaurant is designed with a rustic style that complements Ubud’s cultural traits to present an epicurean dining experience. For leisurely downtime activities, guests can enjoy swimming at the resort’s expansive infinity pool or participate in yoga sessions at the multipurpose sky pavilion.

According to Balinese belief, the river holds nourishing, purifying and enlivening powers to its surroundings, and fortunately enough, the resort rests beside a riverside. The Tejas Spa is designed harmoniously with nature, openly facing the lush rainforest where guests can experience ultimate serenity as they enjoy the rejuvenating treatments offered.

Adiwana Unagi Suites also offers an array of immersive activities guests can participate in, such as learn how to make a Balinese offering, exploring the rich flavours of Balinese cuisine with an in-house cooking class or learn the Balinese dance.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 908 3289 or email [email protected]

Adiwana Unagi Suites

Jl. Suweta, Ubud, Gianyar

+62 361 908 3289

[email protected]

adiwanahotels.com