Adiwana Unagi Suites Presents Balinese Craftsmanship In Ubud

Experience a leisurely retreat at a brand-new Ubud destination as Adiwana Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the highly anticipated opening of their Adiwana Unagi Suites.

Adiwana Unagi Suites is a brand new destination presenting a tranquil sanctuary set amidst the verdant jungles of Ubud. It offers expansive suites designed in a modern Balinese style that utilises Ubud’s master artisans to adorn each room with their fine craftsmanship. Offering 4 different room categories – Club Room, Unagi Suite, Adiwana Forest View and Adiwana Pool Access – the design of each room pays homage to Bali and its artisanal crafts. Every detail of the design has elements of Bali in a contemporary interpretation, from the hand-painted murals to the wooden furniture. Floor-to-ceiling windows in each room grant guests with stunning views of the lush rice fields or the tropical forest. Located by the main entrance of the suites is the resort’s dining destination, Ely’s Kitchen, which offers tantalising modern Asian delicacies. For leisurely downtime activities, guests can enjoy swimming at the resort’s expansive infinity pool or participate in yoga sessions at the multipurpose sky pavilion. The Tejas Spa is designed harmoniously with nature, openly facing the lush rainforest where guests can experience ultimate serenity as they enjoy the rejuvenating treatments offered.

Adiwana Unagi Suites

Jl. Suweta, Ubud, Gianyar

+62 361 908 3289

adiwanahotels.com